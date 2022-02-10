Eve Welcomes First Baby, Son Wilde Wolf, with Husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve

Eve/Instagram

Eve is a mom!

The 43-year-old rapper has welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Maximillion Cooper, she announced Thursday morning on Instagram.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙,” Eve writes alongside a photo of her newborn, whom the couple have named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, swaddled and sleeping in a Moses basket.

The new mom adds, “Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨.”

Sharing the same photo to his Instagram, Cooper says, “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, Eve announced the exciting news that she and Cooper were expecting their first baby together in February.

The “Who’s That Girl?” singer shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” Eve captioned her post.

Reposting the same images to his page, Cooper, 49, wrote, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️”

Eve

Eve/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Eve Shares Photos from Her ‘Amazing’ Baby Shower: I ‘Feel So Special’

Eve married the British entrepreneur in June 2014 after four years of dating, and she is a stepmom to Cooper’s four teenage children — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13 — from his previous marriage.

Last December, she told PEOPLE about adjusting to being a stepmom and why she felt “lucky” to have had that instant family.

“It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ ” recalled Eve. “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’ “

“I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie,” added the former co-host of The Talk. “It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!”