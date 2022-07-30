Evansville school board member arrested early Saturday morning

EVANSVILLE – Local school board member and restaurateur Amy Word was arrested early Saturday, but many details about the situation are still unknown.

Word’s charge is listed on the Vanderburgh County Jail as “controlled substance-common nuisance-maintaining.” She was booked into the jail at 6:34 a.m.

The Courier & Press has left a message with an Evansville Police Department spokeswoman seeking details about the arrest. Jail officials told a Courier & Press reporter that probable-cause arrest affidavits in Word’s arrest weren’t yet available.

Amy Word

Word, 47, has owned Lamasco Bar & Grill at 1331 W. Franklin St. since 2009, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office. In 2019, she opened Amy’s on Franklin, 1418 W. Franklin St., a higher-end bar and restaurant.

According to police dispatchers, detectives were sent to Lamasco Bar & Grill twice on Saturday morning.

Word was elected to the EVSC School Board in 2020, winning one of the two seats for District 3 by nearly 5,000 votes. Earlier this month, the Courier & Press included her name on a list of potential mayoral candidates.

“My reason for seeking public office was to always serve where I was most needed and to use my talents where I could be of best use for the people of the community,” she told the Courier & Press at the time. “Any decisions made regarding future positions will always have this as the primary focus.”

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EVSC board member, restaurant owner Amy Word arrested Saturday