Evans Chebet upsets Eliud Kipchoge; bombing victims honored on 10th anniversary

On a rainy and overcast Monday, runners toed the starting line of a Boston Marathon with unique significance. Drawing the world’s best distance runners and para-athletes for the 127th time, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing.

Recreational runners, some of them for the first time, trained for the tough 26.2-mile course in honor of the three people that were killed and hundreds that were injured.

Men’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge entered the prestigious race for the first time in his career with a similar sentiment, “to spread the word of positivity, the human family.”

Evans Chebet wins second consecutive Boston Marathon

Before it started, the men’s professional race was already unique. Kipchoge, the greatest marathoner of all time, was slated to make his debut. But it was fellow Kenyan, Evans Chebet, to get crowned with the wreath. Winning in an unofficial time of 2:05:54, he beat his 2:06:51 finish in 2022.

Pulling away during the last mile, Chebet beat Benson Kipruto and Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay to become the first back-to-back Boston Marathon champion in 15 years.

In preparation for the only U.S. marathon with qualifying time standards and the world’s oldest annual marathon event, Kipchoge reportedly felt “unsettled” in a way he never had. After leading through the halfway mark, he fell to seventh place in the second half of the race to finish sixth for just his third career defeat.

American Scott Fauble finished in seventh.

Evans Chebet of Kenya tool first place in the Boston Marathon’s professional Men’s Division of the 127th Boston Marathon. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Helen Obiri wins her Boston debut

Beginning with a slower-than-usual 17:48 first 5 kilometers, the women’s professional race was run in a tight pack until the last mile. Kenya’s Helen Obiri took the victory in her first race in Boston and second-ever marathon with an unofficial time of 2:21:38. Ethiopian Amane Beriso stayed close for a second-place finish.

American Emma Bates led through 22 miles but dropped to fifth place for a personal best of 2:22:10 (unofficial). As Bates fell behind the pack, Beriso, Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh and Israel’s Lonah Salpeter ran in a cluster until Obiri broke away first for the champion’s lane.

This story will be updated.