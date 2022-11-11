Evander Kane shares details of scary wrist injury

Warning: Story contains graphic imagery

Evander Kane returned to the Edmonton Oilers’ practice facility on Friday, sharing details of the horrific injury he suffered during Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Blood just shot up. I’ve never seen that much blood before. I didn’t want to bleed out. I pretty much cut everything down to the bone.”

Kane appeared to be in good spirits, but was sporting an intricate brace on his left forearm, which needs to remain immobilized.

When Lightning forward Pat Maroon’s skate blade cut his wrist on the ice where he had fallen down following an awkward collision with defenseman Philippe Myers, Kane was immediately taken aback by the amount of blood that shot up from the open wound. The 31-year-old frantically skated to his team’s bench as a pool of blood was visible on the ice almost immediately. Kane was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent a procedure to repair a deep cut on his wrist.

The Oilers placed Kane on long-term injured reserve on Wednesday as he is expected to miss at least three months of action. That morning, Kane issued a statement on social media, expressing gratitude for the care he received in Tampa and fans’ well wishes.

“Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours,” Kane wrote on Twitter. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock.”

Before the injury, Kane had put up five goals and eight assists over 13 games this season. He is in the first year of a four-year, $20.5-million contract he signed this summer after joining Edmonton mid-season last year.

The Oilers are in Florida to take on the Panthers on Saturday, and will then fly back to Edmonton for a two-game home stand before they get back on the road.

More from Yahoo Sports