Evan Roe & Josh Pais Join Cast Of Netflix Series – The Hamden Journal

Evan Roe (Madam Secretary) and Josh Pais (The Dropout) are set for key roles opposite Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel.

In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Roe plays Charlie (Daniels) and Martha’s (Lane) son, Wally Croker, who is anything but a chip off the ol’ block. He gets suspended for voicing his views, lives with his mom and doesn’t think too highly of his dad.

Pais portrays Herbert Richman, a successful but completely joyless owner of a fitness center empire. Despite his immense wealth, he secretly wants what Charlie possesses: manhood. He is begrudgingly subjected to Charlie’s displays of aggressive masculinity in hopes of going into business together.

Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with King directing three episodes and exec producing as part of her first-look deal with Netflix via her Royal Ties production company. Matthew Tinker also executive produces.

Roe is best known for his role as Jason McCord, the son of Tea Leoni and Tim Daly, on CBS drama series Madam Secretary. He also played a key role in the Amazon feature Selah and The Spades opposite Jharrel Jerome and Lovie Simon, which premiered at Sundance 2019. He is repped by Hyperion and Untitled Entertainment.

Pais was recently seen in Hulu’s limited series The Dropout, and in Owen Kline’s debut feature Funny Pages. His other recent credits include features Joker, Motherless Brooklyn and limited series The Plot Against America and Mrs. Fletcher, among others. Pais is repped by Innovative Artists and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.