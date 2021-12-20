Evan Roberts thinks the Giants have no choice but to completely clean house

Associated Press

Florida Democratic Rep. Murphy won’t seek reelection

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy on Monday announced she will not seek reelection next year. The Florida Democrat, a leader of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition and member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, said she is retiring from Congress to spend more time with her family. Murphy, 43, was first elected in 2016, becoming the first Vietnamese American woman and second Vietnamese American in Congress, after defeating 12-term Republican John Mica in a central Florida district that includes part of Orlando.