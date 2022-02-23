Evan Rachel Wood Details Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations, Meets Fellow Survivors in ‘Phoenix Rising’ Trailer

“I’m here today to talk about Brian Werner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Evan Rachel Wood says in the official trailer for Amy Berg’s two-part HBO documentary “Rising Phoenix.” The movie, which world premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last month, finds Wood reflecting on her abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson and connecting with other women who came forward with stories against the singer.

HBO’s official synopsis for “Phoenix Rising” reads: “The documentary follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood as she takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational wounds and reclaim her story. Almost a decade after escaping a dangerous relationship, Wood co-authors and successfully lobbies for passage of The Phoenix Act, legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California. Wood courageously uses her own experience to bring visibility to the issue; ultimately, in solidarity with fellow survivors.”

“Phoenix Rising” made headlines out of Sundance due to Wood’s revelation in the documentary that she was “essentially raped on-camera” while filming the 2007 music video for Marilyn Manson’s “Heart-Shaped Glasses.” The video features Wood having sex with Manson while fake blood rains down on them. Wood was 19 years old when she filmed the music video and alleges that she was fed absinthe on set to the point that she was barely conscious to object when Manson had sex with her on camera. Manson has denied the allegation.

“It’s nothing like I thought it was going to be,” Wood says in the documentary. “We’re doing things that were not what was pitched to me. We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that. … It was complete chaos. I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me.”

HBO will premiere “Phoenix Rising” on back-to-back nights. Part 1, “Phoenix Rising: Don’t Fall,” debuts Tuesday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Part 2, “Phoenix Rising: Stand Up,” debuts Wednesday, March 16 at the same time. Both episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Tuesday, March 15.

