Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham lead top 5

In the beginning of the NBA season, it appeared to be a two-man race between Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes for the rookie top honor, but now a few other players have entered the conversation. Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner and Josh Giddey all had strong starts to the second half of the season, and the gap between the top five rookies is smaller than ever.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs returned to the court Jan. 14 after being sidelined for five weeks with a thumb injury. Two second-round picks also remain in the top 10.

Here’s a look at Yahoo Sports’ updated NBA rookie power rankings.

Previous rank: No. 2

2021-22 stats: 15 ppg, 8.2 rpg

Mobley has led a revival in Cleveland alongside Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt and floor general Darius Garland. The 7-footer out of USC is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA and is leading all rookies by a mile with 74 blocks so far this season (Herb Jones comes in at No. 2 with 44). Mobley is a future Defensive Player of the Year candidate and is proving to be the leader for the next generation of NBA centers.

“I watch a lot of Evan Mobley, especially this season,” Dereck Lively, a 7-foot-2 center and No. 1-ranked high school player told Yahoo Sports. “He’s had so much early success in his rookie year and is changing the way 7-footers play at the highest level.”

Mobley appears stronger in the post than what his slight frame suggests, and he has incredible footwork around the baseline. Mobley’s best offensive performance was against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 2 when he posted a season-high 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds (his 11th double-double this season). He was named a Rising Star for All-Star weekend and was selected second overall behind Anthony Edwards in the Rising Stars draft. Veteran guard Rajon Rondo recently called Mobley possibly “the most talented rookie I’ve ever played with.”

Previous rank: No. 5

2021-22 stats: 15.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.2 apg

Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, has gradually adapted to the NBA game better than any rookie this season. After a slow start, Cunningham found his rhythm and is becoming the go-to player during crunch time.

“Some guys have ‘it,’ and he has ‘it’ when it comes to big moments,” head coach Dwane Casey said after a win over the Cavaliers on Jan. 30. “Does he still have a lot to learn fundamentally about the NBA? Yes, but once he does get that down, he’ll still have ‘it.’ “

Cunningham recorded his first triple-double (19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in the win over the Cavs and finished at a plus-nine in 37 minutes. Cunningham was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January and was also selected as Rising Star.

Previous rank: No. 3

2021-22 stats: 12 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 6.1 apg

On Jan. 2, Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double (17 points, 13 rebounds, 14 assists), and three weeks later, he added another accolade. Giddey became the youngest player since LeBron James to reach 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists in their first 45 games. The Australian native is leading all rookies in assists with 289 and was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for the third consecutive month. Giddey might not be the favored rookie in the Rookie of the Year race, but he’s certainly doing enough to be in consideration.

Previous rank: No. 1

2021-22 stats: 15.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.9 apg

Wagner has played in every game this season and kept his mistakes to a minimum. The 6-foot-10 wing leads all rookies in total minutes (1,738), points (855), field goals (326) and free throws made (136). He is also in the top five in assists, steals and rebounds. Wagner’s usage rate has dropped a tad after Suggs returned, but he remains one of the most efficient players with this up-and-coming Magic team.

Previous rank: No. 4

2021-22 stats: 14.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.4 apg

The Raptors won their last five games, and Barnes has been a consistent factor in Toronto’s success. Barnes leads all rookies in offensive rebounds with 114 and has created countless second opportunities for the Raptors on offense. Barnes, along with Mobley, is still considered the favorite to win Rookie of the Year (+650 betting odds behind Mobley at -300 at BetMGM), but the other four players ahead of him have had stronger performances this past month. Barnes continues to reinvent the term point-forward even though his outside shooting has cooled recently. His long-term ceiling remains high with his elite basketball IQ and natural feel for the game.

Scottie Barnes continues to be a big part of the Toronto Raptors’ success and is one of the favorite for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Previous rank: No. 7

2021-22 stats: 9.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2 apg

Jones was the No. 35 pick in the draft and has continued to make a defensive impact on a struggling Pelicans team in the second half of the season. The 6-foot-7 wing leads all rookies in steals with 73 and is second in blocked shots behind Mobley, an impressive stat considering his size compared to Mobley’s 7-foot-4 wingspan. Jones was named a Rising Star and joins Ayo Dosunmu as the only two second-round picks selected for the All-Star honor.

Previous rank: No. 8

2021-22 stats: 13.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.2 apg

Duarte is one of the oldest rookies in this draft class, but is showing how age and experience are sometimes the best options when looking for a player who can impact the game and contribute immediately. Duarte is second in 3-point field goals made with 79 and is averaging 43% from the field. Duarte seems to be the only constant in the Pacers’ chaotic season and has provided a little bit of hope for the struggling franchise.

Previous rank: N/A

2021-22 stats: 12.4 ppg, 4.2 apg

Suggs returned to the court after being sidelined for five weeks with a broken thumb. In his first game back, he looked refreshed and scored 12 points with seven dimes in just 22 minutes. Since his return, he’s scored in double figures in nine out of the last 12 games.

Previous rank: N/A

2021-22 stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.7 apg

What a year for Dosunmu. The Chicago native landed in the perfect spot after the Bulls selected him No. 38. Dosunmu is one of the best playmakers in this rookie class and is averaging an incredible eight assists in the last nine games. He recorded his second double-double in a recent win over the Pacers where he posted 15 points and dished out 14 assists. Dosunmu was named a Rising Star and is completely outplaying his draft stock this season.

Previous rank: No. 6

2021-22 stats: 14.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.3 apg

The Rockets are the worst team in the Western Conference and are clearly in a rebuild mode with their young roster. Green hasn’t been the most consistent rookie, but there have been glimpses of versatility on offense and the elite change of speed he showcases in the open court.

Green reportedly will be in the NBA dunk contest this season, and fans are in for a treat. He has been winning dunk contests since he was in 10th grade and is one of the most exciting players to watch in transition. Green and Cole Anthony are about to bring a lot of young bounce to the contest.

Honorable Mention

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

Omer Yurtseven, Miami Heat