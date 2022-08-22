Evan Longoria’s incredible tag ends Giants’ wild win, snaps losing streak

Longo’s incredible tag ends Giants’ wild win, snaps skid originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after almost snatching defeat from the jaws of victory on Sunday at Coors Field.

After blowing two separate multi-run leads, the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 in a wild 11-inning game.

The game ended on an incredible play by Evan Longoria. With one out in the 11th, Wynton Bernand flied out to right. Automatic runner Sam Hilliard attempted to tag up from second base, but Longoria took the throw from LaMonte Wade Jr. and made a swipe tag, clipping Hilliard’s cleat before he could touch third base. On the field, Hilliard was ruled safe, but the call was overturned by replay review.

It was a fitting ending to a rollercoaster game.

Wilmer Flores delivered the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th to bring home Mike Yastrzemski. With the help of a bunt that was popped up to him and the double play to end the game, Zack Littell notched his first save of the season.

The Giants and Rockies each scored twice in the 10th, with Colorado leaving the bases loaded in the bottom half of the inning.

Longoria had a heck of a day, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and a grand slam to help the Giants pull out a much-needed win. His first grand slam since 2013 gave San Francisco a 6-2 lead in the seventh inning.

For the moment, the Giants (60-61) stopped the bleeding and ended their four-game losing streak.

The Giants got the scoring started in the second inning with a little help from Ryan McMahon’s faulty glove. After Longoria led off with a double off the left field wall, the Rockies’ third baseman was attempting to field a groundball from Estrada, but the ball incredibly went through the fingers on his glove, giving the Giants two baserunners with no one out.

Brandon Crawford followed Estrada with a single, driving in Longoria. Two batters later, Wynns plated Estrada with a single of his own.

The Rockies tied the game in the fifth on a two-run homer by Brian Serven. After Longoria’s homer gave the Giants the lead, Colorado chipped away, getting one run back in the bottom of the seventh on a solo homer by Elehuris Montero off Giants starter Jakob Junis.

An inning later, Charlie Blackmon singled home McMahon and then Randal Grichuk crushed a two-run homer to tie the game off Jarlin Garcia.

Junis pitched well, allowing five hits and three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. He didn’t walk any batters and struck out six, but he ran into trouble in the seventh in more ways than one.

Two batters after Montero’s home run, Sam Hilliard lined a ball back up that middle that appeared to hit Junis on the hand or wrist. He was able to collect himself, field the ball and flip to Wilmer Flores at first base for the out, but Junis was forced to leave the game with the athletic trainer.

It wasn’t a pretty win. In fact, it was quite ugly. But a win is a win, and for a Giants team that is struggling mightily, they will take it.

