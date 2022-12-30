Evan Longoria, Diamondbacks agree to one-year contract

Report: Longoria agrees to one-year contract with D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former Giants third baseman Evan Longoria reportedly has found a new home in the NL West.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported Friday, citing sources, that Longoria agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Longoria will join his third MLB team in 16 seasons. He played 477 games over the last five years with the Giants, batting .250/.312/.438 with 70 home runs while locking down the hot corner with stellar defense. In 2022, Longoria played 89 games for San Francisco and batted .244/.315/.451 with 14 dingers.

The Giants declined Longoria’s $13 million contract option for the 2023 MLB season in November, paying him a $5 million buyout instead. That roster move opened up opportunities at third base for fellow right-handed hitters like David Villar, Wilmer Flores and up-and-coming prospect Casey Schmitt. Longoria packed his bags and entered free agency for the first time in his career.

Josh Rojas, a 28-year-old left-handed batter, started the most games at third base for the Diamondbacks last season. Longoria likely will see time in the hot corner and at designated hitter in Arizona for what could be his final MLB season.

Longoria will get a chance to reunite with his old Giants teammates when San Francisco visits Chase Field for a four-game series May 11-14.

