Eva Mendes Marked The 10 Year Anniversary Of “The Place Beyond The Pines” Where She Met Ryan Gosling In Such A Sweet Way

Eva Mendes is getting nostalgic about the moment she met Ryan Gosling.

Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

The couple first connected on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines — and it turns out that the film premiered exactly 10 years ago.

Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

After her friend Sandra Condito informed her of the poignant anniversary, Eva took to Instagram to mark the special occasion.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Eva chose to share a series of photos from the film’s set, writing, “🖤Luke & Romina🖤,” the names of her and Ryan’s characters.

Atsushi Nishijima/©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Feels like lifetimes ago,” Eva added.

Atsushi Nishijima/©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

And with all that’s gone on for the couple since first meeting on set, it definitely seems like a long time ago.

Atsushi Nishijima/©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

After the film wrapped, Eva and Ryan went on to welcome two children — and are rumored to have recently tied the knot.

Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

In an interview in November, Eva referred to Ryan as her “husband” and didn’t exactly shut the rumors down when she was asked about it.

Alexander Tamargo / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“There’s a rumor that you guys might have secretly tied the knot. Is that true?” Eva was asked on The Kyle and Jackie O Show — to which she replied, “But who says we weren’t already?”

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for New York & Company