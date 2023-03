Eva Longoria’s ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Is First Feature To Hit Both Hulu & Disney+ In Streaming Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Following the movie’s world premiere at SXSW, Searchlight Pictures’ Eva Longoria feature directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot, will stream on both Hulu and Disney+ on June 9. It’s the first time that a new movie has been made available on both of the Disney-owned OTT services stateside. The pic will stream on Disney+ overseas.

The pic is based on the true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), a Frito-Lay janitor who disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

“I’m so excited for the world to see Flamin’ Hot on these two streaming platforms making this universal, inspirational story accessible to an even wider audience,” director Longoria said. “Now everyone can celebrate the joy, power and heart of this film that also happens to uplift Latinos both in front of and behind the camera.”

Added Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. “Eva’s inspiring film is a joy to experience and we could not be happier that it will now be available to even more families and audiences around the world.”

Producer DeVon Franklin said: “From the moment I found Richard Montanez’ story seven years ago, I knew it would resonate with and inspire audiences everywhere. I’m so grateful to Searchlight, Hulu, and now Disney+ for giving us this historic opportunity to bring his uplifting true story to over 200 million subscribers around the world!”

The film is a Franklin Entertainment Production written by Lewis Colick (October Sky, Charlie St. Cloud) and Linda Yvette Chávez (Gentefied creator-writer). It stars Jesse Garcia (Quinceañera) as Richard, Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied) as his wife, Judy; Emilio Rivera (Venom) as Richard’s father, Nacho; Dennis Haysbert (24) as Richard’s mentor, Clarence; and four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico. Other cast members include Matt Walsh (Veep), Bobby Soto (Narcos) and Pepe Serna (Scarface).

Watch our SXSW interview with Longoria about Flamin’ Hot above.

