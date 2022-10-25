Eva Longoria‘s Apple TV Series ’Land Of Women’ Adds Amaury Nolasco & Santiago Cabrera – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The upcoming Apple TV+ series Land of Women is adding four cast members to its roster: Amaury Nolasco (Hightown), Santiago Cabrera (Star Trek: Picard), Gloria Muñoz (Dangerous Moms), and newcomer Victoria Bazua. Production is currently underway in Spain.

Nolasco will play Kevin, the trainee hitman after Gala (Eva Longoria), and her family. Excessively worried about his physique and his number of followers on social media, he holds just enough malice for the job.

Cabrera will play Amat, who has lived in La Muga for only a couple of years. While he likes to keep to himself, he has a heart of gold and has quickly earned the affection of the townsfolk… and perhaps even Gala’s. He spends most of his time among the vines and in the little winery that he shares with the village co-op.

Muñoz will play Mariona, Julia’s (Carmen Maura) estranged sister. Though childhood best friends, Mariona never understood why Julia left town and never forgave her for not even writing a word. Mariona is full of hurt and resentment until Julia walks back into her life like a wake-up call.

Bazua will play Kate, Gala’s teenage daughter enjoying her freedom at boarding school far from her overbearing mom. That is until she is bamboozled into joining a “girls’ trip” only to discover her family is now on the run. Sardonic and bold, she has inherited her grandmother’s rather dark sense of humor. Though sometimes this is just a facade to hide her insecurities.

Land of Women, a new dramedy inspired by Sandra Barneda’s best-selling novel of the same name, tells the story of Gala, a New York empty nester forced to flee her home after her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties. Joining her on the journey are her aging mother Julia (Maura) and her college-age daughter.

The three women escape the criminals her now-vanished husband is indebted to by moving to the same charming wine town in Northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. Starting over with new identities proves complicated while living in a small town where secrets tend to unravel quite easily.

Land of Women is written and created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira. Longoria serves as executive producer via her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner alongside showrunner Campos; Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Ben Spector. Carlos Sedes will direct the series, which will be shot in both English and Spanish. Bambu Studios produces.

Nolasco is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Innovative Artists; Cabrera is represented by APA, Principal LA, Conway Van Gelder, and attorney Rick Genow; Muñoz is represented by YoLo vi primero; Bazua is represented by Queta Rojas.