Eva Longoria To Produce, Direct Spanish, Latam ‘Call My Agent! – The Hamden Journal

Paris-based Mediawan, Elefantec Global and Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment are teaming up to co-produce a Spanish-speaking Americas version of the hit series Call My Agent!.

In addition to producing the show as founding CEO of UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, Longoria will also direct the first two episodes.

Longoria already has more than a dozen TV series director credits under her belt and recently made her feature directorial debut with Flamin’ Hot, which world premiered at SXSW.

“Like so many people around the globe, I’ve been a huge fan of the original series since it first premiered,” said Longoria.

“I’m so excited to partner with Mediawan and Elefantec Global to bring one of the greatest properties that gives a witty and satirical look behind the curtain of the entertainment industry for the Spanish-speaking American market.”

Elefantec Global CEO Pepe Baston echoed Longoria, saying: “Made with Latin flavor for a global audience, we are sure this iteration will find success and viewers worldwide,”

The original version of Call My Agent, illustrating the world of celebrity agents at a top Paris talent agency, first aired on France Télévisions for four seasons with record audiences, before being acquired by Netflix and achieving international fame.

The series has already been adapted for a number of other territories including Turkey, the UK, and most recently Italy, by Mediawan subsidiary Palomar.

The original series was produced by Mediawan Group label Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Production.

“Joining forces with Eva Longoria and Pepe Baston to take Call My Agent to Latin America is a unique opportunity,” said Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton.

“Their talent and know-how combined with their international renown guarantee an innovative and premium adaptation of this series, a real funny and moving gem that the French creators were able to bring to life and which has since been travelling to audiences worldwide.”