EV Truck Maker Nikola Is Getting a New Financial Chief

Nikola plans to deliver 250 to 300 electric trucks called Tre to customers in 2023. It plans to start delivering fuel cell powered trucks in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Nikola



is getting some new management blood into the C-suite.

Monday afternoon, the A maker of electric and fuel-cell-powered trucks announced that Chief Financial Officer Kim Brady was retiring.

Anastasiya “Stasy” Pasterick is taking over as CFO. Pasterick joined

Nikola



(ticker: NKLA) in 2019 and is the current vice president, corporate controller.