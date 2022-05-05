EV Maker Fisker Missed Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Falling.

Text size





Electric vehicle start-up

Fisker



reported first- quarter numbers that just missed Wall Street’s estimates. Shares were down in after-hours trading, but the earnings news isn’t what’s driving the stock.

Fisker (ticker: FSR) reported a 41-cent-per share loss from $12,000 in sales. Wall Street was looking for a 39-cent loss from essentially no sales.

Shares were down 2.8% in after hours trading, shortly after the numbers were released, giving up part of a 3.8% gain scored earlier Wednesday amid a broad market rally. The



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

rose 3% and 2.8% respectively, popping after the Federal Reserve decision on interest rates. The Fed is raising short-term rates by half a percentage point, but Chairman Jerome Powell said moves of 0.75 of a point aren’t under consideration.

Earnings aren’t driving Fisker stock though. Sales and earnings just don’t matter at this point. The company isn’t selling a product to customers yet.

Hitting timelines and milestones matters more. Fisker’s first vehicle, the Ocean SUV, is slated to be in production in November. That timeline wasn’t changed in the first-quarter update.

Neither were Fisker’s spending plans. The company still plans to spend roughly $700 million to $800 million in 2022. Fisker ended the quarter with more than $1 billion on its balance sheet.

Another key issue for Fisker is orders. The company continued to take in more during the quarter, but the numbers could have been better. Reservations for the Ocean were at about 45,000 as of May 2, up from 30,000 reservations as of Feb. 14. Reservations totaled about 18,600 in November.

The report looks in line, just about what investors should expect. Fisker hosts a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results.

Through Wednesday trading, Fisker stock is down about 33% year to date. Rising interest rates and inflation have sapped some investor enthusiasm for more speculative stocks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]