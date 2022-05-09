EV Charging Stocks On Tap Are Beaten Up But Tout Triple-Digit Growth

Wallbox stock prepares to report Wednesday, headlining a slew of earnings reports from EV charging stocks. Plug Power (PLUG) and Blink Charging (BLNK) tumbled ahead of earnings after the close Monday.







Many startups related to electric vehicles, or EVs, are pre-revenue companies. Not Wallbox (WBX).

Founded in 2015 and based in Barcelona, Wallbox is growing revenue triple digits. WBX has partnered with ride-sharing giant Uber (UBER) to help Uber drivers purchase and install home chargers for electric vehicles, or EVs.

Bear in mind that new EV stocks are thinly covered on Wall Street. Estimates are often based on a handful of analysts.

Notably, EV charging stocks are expected to benefit from EV adoption. The Biden administration plans to spend $5 billion to build half a million public chargers, mainly along interstate highways. Still, charging stocks have sold off along with the broader EV and stock market.

Wallbox Earnings

Estimates: Analysts polled by FactSet expect Wallbox to lose 9 cents per share on revenue of $36 million. There are no year-ago figures.

Results: Check back early Wednesday.

Wallbox Stock

Shares of Wallbox fell 5.4% to 11.69 on the stock market today, trading below the 50-day moving average.

The relative strength line for Wallbox stock is improving after a slide. A rising RS line means that a stock is outperforming the S&P 500 index.

A Relative Strength Rating of 85 means that WBX stock has outperformed 85% of all stocks in IBD’s database over the past year.

WBX Stock: Triple-Digit Growth

On March 16, Wallbox reported that Q4 2021 revenue grew 165% year over year on robust demand for home and public chargers. The company forecast revenue growth of 170%-190% in Q1 2022 and 145%-190% for the full year. Wall Street expects revenue to more than double in both 2022 and 2023.

But Wallbox’s outlook update will be key. Companies broadly continue to battle geopolitical uncertainty, supply disruptions and cost inflation.

Over the next decade, Wallbox plans to expand in North America, with a Texas plant set to come online by fall 2022.

Other EV Charging Earnings

Late Monday, Plug Power (PLUG) should widen losses to 16 cents a share from 12 cents a year ago. Revenue is seen jumping 101% to $144.8 million. New York-based Plug Power focuses on hydrogen and fuel-cell systems. It targets stationary energy storage, industrial robots and commercial fleets. In April, Plug Power announced a deal giving Walmart (WMT) an option to buy 20 tons per day (TPD) of liquid green hydrogen to fuel 9,500 lift trucks. It aims to produce 70 TPD of green hydrogen by end of 2022. Plug Power stock plunged 10.6% to 17.34 Monday.

Also late Monday, Blink Charging (BLNK) should widen losses to 41 cents a share from 18 cents a year ago. Revenue is seen jumping 215% to $7 million. Blink stock dived nearly 10% to 16.21.

Early Wednesday, EVgo (EVGO) is likely to trim losses to 12 cents a share from 21 cents a year ago. Revenue is seen leaping 115% to $8.8 million. Analysts expect revenue to leap 129% in all of 2022 and to vault 172% in 2023. EVgo lost 9.2% to 8.02.

ChargePoint (CHPT) and Volta (VLTA) are yet to announce earnings dates.

