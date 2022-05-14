Eurovision Sees Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra Win As Politics Dominates – The Hamden Journal

While rockers Måneskin were Eurovision’s 2021 winners, going on to open for the Rolling Stones, appear on Saturday Night Live, and get a coveted slot at Coachella, their influence didn’t prompt a rock revolution at this year’s event. The sappy ballads the competition is known for returned in full force, augmented by hip-hop and silly songs.

Eurovision uses a complicated scoring system involving various tallies among industry experts and fan votes from the participating countries. As such, it takea while to determine a winner. Sentiment and politics play a big role in the judging, as many countries vote as a block, and sympathy for aggrieved nations sometimes wins out over style and substance. Thus, Ukrane’s Kalush Orchestra was a heavy favorite heading into the grand final.

To no one’s surprise, the public vote overwhelmingly favored Ukraine. Thus, Kalush Orchestra was declared the 2022 winner.