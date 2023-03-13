European stocks slip in early trade after U.S. bank bailout package

European stocks declined in early action on Monday, while U.S. stock futures were pointing higher after a turbulent weekend which saw another major bank collapse and a new rescue package get announced. The Stoxx Europe 600

SXXP,

-1.66%

fell 0.9%, with every sector, including the banking sector, dropping. Shares of Credit Suisse

CSGN,

-8.41% ,

the most troubled of the major lenders, fell 4%, while HSBC Holdings

HSBA,

-2.50%

slipped 1% after agreeing to buy the UK arm of SVB for just £1. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average

YM00,

+0.23%

rose 178 points.