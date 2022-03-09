European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine’s president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

The Stoxx Europe 600

SXXP,

+2.39%

rose 2.2% to 424.28, helped by a rally in the beleaguered banking sector.

Gainers included BNP Paribas

BNP,

+6.94% ,

Adidas

ADS,

+7.17%

and Deutsche Post

DPW,

+6.08% .

Adidas set out optimistic guidance for 2022, including a return to growth in China. Deutsche Post announced a new share buyback as it guided for a steady profit excluding the impact of the conflict in Eastern Europe.