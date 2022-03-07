European stocks pounded as oil spikes on possible ban on Russian imports

European stocks careened lower on Monday on the threat of further sanctions against commodities production giant Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Stoxx Europe 600

SXXP,

-2.87%

slumped nearly 4%, putting the index on track for its worst performance on the year, as commodity prices skyrocketed in response to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saying there were active talks about banning Russian oil imports.