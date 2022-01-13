European Shooting Stars 2022 – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

EFP Shooting Stars Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The 2022 cohort of European Shooting Stars have been confirmed. The initiative, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, comes from European Film Promotion. The seven actresses and three actors will be unveiled at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival at an event on February 14 at the Berlinale Palast. This year’s selected talents are: Gracija Filipović (Croatia), Marie Reuther (Denmark), Anamaria Vartolomei (France), Emilio Sakraya (Germany), Clare Dunne (Ireland), Hanna van Vliet (The Netherlands), João Nunes Monteiro (Portugal), Timon Sturbej (Slovenia), Evin Ahmad (Sweden) and Souheila Yacoub (Switzerland). They were selected by a five-person jury consisting of Levan Akin, Timka Grin, Sara Serraiocco, Bernard Michaux and Yun-hua Chen.

Screen Ireland Appointment

Screen Ireland has named Irish producer Niamh Fagan to the role of Project Manager within the agency’s creative Production and Development team. Fagan will work across Screen Ireland’s supported feature film and documentary projects, from production financing through to the market exploitation of these projects. Screen Ireland’s Chief Executive Désirée Finnegan commented, “Niamh brings an in-depth knowledge of the industry and experience as an independent producer to the role and we are delighted to welcome her to the team. Niamh joins Screen Ireland at an exciting time as we work towards supporting Irish cinema, investing in diverse new talent across all areas of the creative screen industry.”

Voot & Ullu Strike Content Deal

Viacom18’s VOD service Voot has struck a deal with fellow streamer Ullu. Under the partnership, Voot will now be home to 100 series from the Ullu library. The three-year pact will include shows fronted by names including Rakesh Bapat, Hina Khan, Sharib Hashmi, and Rohit Roy. The first 10 titles will drop on Voot this month, including Tandoor, Assi Nabbe Pure Sau, Panchali, and Cyanide. As a mass entertainment platform, Voot has consistently been ahead of the game in providing viewers with an entertaining and engaging content experience. Our partnership with Ullu will help us to widen our content library and meet the ever-growing demands of our viewers. This partnership gives us access to quality content across genres and languages and is a step forward in cementing Voot’s leadership in the AVOD ecosystem. We look forward to closely working with the team at Ullu to explore and deepen this existing relationship,” said Chanpreet Arora, Head – AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures.