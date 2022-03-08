European gas prices trading at equivalent of over $500 per barrel

If you think energy prices are getting out of control in the U.S., just look at what they’re trading at in Europe.

The benchmark Dutch TTF natural gas contract shot up 47% to €283.43 per megawatt hour on Monday. That’s $522 per barrel of oil equivalent.

The lead Brent oil contract

BRN00,

+3.36%

as trading up over $4 to $122.60 per barrel.