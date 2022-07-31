Euro final 2022: England vs Germany live

england vs germany live score euro final 2022 women’s latest – PA

03:48 PM

Team news! via Tom Garry

Breaking: England are unchanged for a sixth straight match at these Euros. That’s no surprise because consistency has been one of Sarina Wiegman’s mantras. Here’s their starting XI:

England (4-2-3-1): Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

Germany are also unchanged from their semi-final win over France:

Germany (4-3-3): Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Popp, Brand

03:47 PM

Gary Lineker has tweeted

“I am wishing the Lionesses all the very best for the final. You’ve been utterly superb in this tournament. One more win and you’ll have footballing immortality. Go make history.”

03:41 PM

England players acclimatising

Molly McElwee writes: “England players have just had a little wander around the pitch 90 minutes ahead of kick off. Looks like they’re just taking in the size of this stadium, which England haven’t played in since last October.

The crowd is filtering in from Wembley Way slowly, and those already in situ have given them a loud welcome.”

Wembley filling up – Molly McElwee

03:38 PM

Roarsome

Women's Euro 2022 – Final – England v Germany

03:36 PM

And here are England’s players

Tom G: “Now with exactly 90 minutes to kick-off, the England players walk out onto the Wembley turf, wearing their grey team tracksuits. They’re taking selfies, chatting amongst themselves and soaking up the applause of the fans who have taken their seats early.

03:25 PM

Here’s Tom Garry: some people are on the pitch

“The Germany players are currently out on the pitch down in front of us, taking in their surroundings. They look very relaxed. Meanwhile, just arriving outside the ground is England’s team bus, flanked by flag-waving fans.

03:16 PM

I loved this piece

on the England team by their friends, former team-mates, etc.

Our heroic Lionesses – by the people who know them best

03:09 PM

Face-painting

england vs germany live score euro final 2022 womens latest

03:03 PM

Referee Monzul

Interesting life by the sounds of it. Has a degree in architecture and town planning. Has reffed the women’s World Cup Final. Also done men’s top flight games in her native country, first woman so to do. England men’s fans may recall her becoming the first woman to take charge of an England men’s game (October 2021) – for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

Fled her native Kharkiv this year for the obvious reasons. Travelled by car with her two sisters and their three boys through Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic before arriving in Germany. “It was stressful and difficult,” she told Uefa’s website. “When we left Ukraine, we didn’t have any ideas what the next step was for us.”

Via help from Uefa she has moved to Italy and is living in Turin.

03:02 PM

Tonight’s match officials

Let’s hope these don’t become too much of a focus!

Tom Garry writes.

Here are tonight’s match officials, and what a moment for Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul. And it should be said, her appointment isn’t just a token gesture of solidarity amid the war back in her home country. Ffor many years now, she has been among the top-ranked female referees in Europe:

Referee – Kateryna Monzul (Ukraine)

Assistant Referee 1 – Maryna Striletska (Ukraine)

Assistant Referee 2 – Paulina Baranowska (Poland)

Fourth Official – Stephanie Frappart (France)

VAR – Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Assistant VAR – Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

Assistant VAR 2 – Pol Van Boekel (Netherlands)

03:02 PM

Wembley

Here’s Molly McElwee reporting from the ground.

Much more wholesome scenes on Wembley Way than last year’s men’s final – one artist even finding a quiet spot to take in the scenes by the stadium. A Wembley security staff member told me he was happy to just not have a flare being thrown his way today!

03:01 PM

A sea of red and white at Wembley

Tyers here, looking forward to bringing you build up of this exciting occasion. Without further ado, here is our women’s football guru Tom Garry:

The sea of red and white outside Wembley is like nothing I have ever seen before in the women’s game, and that’s no surprise because tonight’s attendance of around 87,500 will set a new record for any Euros, men’s or women’s. There were thousands of people milling around outside even at 10am and 11am but now the atmosphere has stepped up several notches completely. And the mood is so remarkably contrasting compared to last year’s men’s final, with such a safe, happy feel to the vibes outside this stadium. Bands are playing music, families are enjoying packed lunches and everywhere you look there are red-and-white shirts and flags. There will be a flyover of RAF typhoons over Wembley moments before kick-off and we gather the aircrafts will be piloted and crewed entirely by women.

Luke Edwards, meanwhile, has been soaking up the atmosphere on his way into the ground.

On my journey from South-West London to North London on public transport I have seen England shirts absolutely everywhere, plenty of them with the names of our Lionesses on them. I’ve been saying since the start of the tournament that we needed a breakthrough moment to achieve real crossover success into the mainstream. We’ve already had that – I think that probably came with the semi-final win over Sweden and Alessia Russo’s back heel – but now we need to win the tournament. Nothing will have more impact than that.

As for the match itself, the Germans, who beat France 2-1 in the semi-finals, have won the title an incredible eight times – including a 6-2 win over England in the 2009 decider – and are out to steal Wembley from underneath the English, according to Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who said yesterday: “At the beginning Wembley will be English and I hope it will belong to us at the end.”