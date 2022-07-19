Digital World stock surges after Elon Musk terminates Twitter purchase

Euro climbs, bund yields rise after report ECB to consider 50 basis point hike

The euro rallied and the yield on the 2-year German bund rose in reaction to a Reuters report that the European Central Bank may kick off its rate hike campaign with a 50-basis point increase. The report cited two unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the discussion. The ECB previously has guided for a rise of a quarter-point at its Thursday meeting. The euro
EURUSD,
+0.90%
rose to $1.0236 from $1.0145 on Monday, and the yield on the 2-year German bund
TMBMKDE-02Y,
0.603%
rose 10 basis points to 0.61%.