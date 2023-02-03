Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry Facing Theft Charge for Allegedly Stealing $28 Blouse

Chloe Cherry

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Chloe Cherry has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft over an alleged incident that took place in December.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Euphoria actress and OnlyFans model, 25, was charged last Monday, Jan. 23.

TMZ reported that she’s accused of stealing a blouse from a local store in her Lancaster, Pennsylvania, hometown, but the star’s rep denied the claims.

While an attorney for Cherry did not have a comment — and her rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request — her rep told TMZ: “In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card.”

The alleged theft reportedly took place at the Building Character shopping center, where a witness told TMZ that she took a $28 blouse into a dressing room before leaving without paying, despite paying for other items with a credit card.

When police got involved, the witness said Cherry admitted she took the blouse and returned it to the officer, but the performer’s rep denied that claim to TMZ, saying: “In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.”

Lancaster City Bureau of Police and the arresting officer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Cherry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22