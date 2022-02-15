Euphoria climbed to new heights on Sunday, despite competition from the evening’s main attraction, Super Bowl LVI. The latest episode brought in a series-high of 5.1 million viewers across all HBO platforms, rising 20% from the previous week and surpassing the season average by 45%.

As the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battled it out at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, Euphoria returned with its own ups and downs. After Rue’s (Zendaya) desperate attempts to get her next fix, she makes ammends with sponsor Ali (Coleman Domingo). Meanwhile Nate (Jacob Elordi) looks to pick up the pieces after his father’s dramatic scene. He searches for his dad’s controversial tape, which leads him to violently threaten Maddy, who gives up the DVD. Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Fez (Angus Cloud) spend some quality time together.

For the fifth consecutive week, Euphoria was the #1 title on HBO Max in the U.S., and the top series globally, per HBO. The series was also the #1 most social broadcast beyond the Super Bowl on Sunday. At the time of this writing, Euphoria’s Season 2 debut has tallied a total of 16.7 million viewers across platforms.

Euphoria, which has been renewed for Season 3, is written, directed and executive produced by creator Sam Levinson. Additional executive producers are Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein. Additional EPs are Gary Lennon, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady. The series, produced in partnership with A24, is based on the Israeli series of the same name that was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT. The transgender consultant is Scott Turner Schofield. Kenneth Yu serves as a producer; Harrison Kreiss, Julio Perez and Jeremy O. Harris are co-producers.