MEGA

“Euphoria” hunk, Jacob Elordi, is seeking legal protection from an alleged stalker.

In legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the Australian-native filed a temporary restraining order against Robert Dennis Furo.

The TRO was filed on March 13th in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Jacob Elordi Files Restraining Order

Trending:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott File To Legally Change Their Son’s Name

‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Mel B’s Ex-Husband Files Request To Move To Miami With Their Daughter

UFC Fighters Beefing In Vegas, Take Over Barry’s Downtown Prime Inside Circa

Lindsay Lohan Fans Flood Social Media With Pregnancy Congratulations

MEGA

He is only seeking protection for himself and no family members.

Elordi claims he was harassed by Furo in Los Angeles County, which has caused him to suffer and continue to suffer emotional distress.

His Alleged Stalker Left Him Suspicious Pastries

He notes in the TRO, “I am an actor known best for my starring role on the HBO series ‘Euphoria.’ On February 5, 2023, I left my residence in Hollywood to take my dog on a walk with my friend Charlie Oldman. When we returned from the walk, I saw a plastic bag filled with pastries hanging from the street-facing side gate of my house. Not knowing who it belonged to or why it was hanging from my gate, I took the bag down from the gate and put it in my trash bin behind the gate. About five minutes later, I heard a man yelling my name. The man entered through two side gates and was in my backyard. He was yelling my name and telling me ‘to come out here, you creep.’”

The Blast

Elordi continued to describe the terrifying encounter writing, “He yelled that he knew I was in the house. He yelled that he loved me, and that he was happy to have seen my ‘stupid, ugly face.’ But he also said that he was disgusted in how I could just throw away the gift he had given me and that I needed to give it back.”

The actor says he instructed Furo to leave “many times before he finally left through the side gates.”

Story continues

He also mentions Nicolas Cage in the TRO given Furo also allegedly stalked him! Furo allegedly broke into Cage’s home NAKED in 2007. He was sentenced to six-months of rehab in 2008.

Elordi claims to have never met or communicated with his alleged stalker.

The Blast

“I have never shared my home address or the location of my residence with Mr. Furo. I attempt to keep my home address private and I do not know how he obtained my home address. I have no personal or any other kind of relationship with Mr. Furo. I have no desire to enter into any relationship with Mr. Furo. There is absolutely no reason or legitimate purpose for Mr. Furo to be contacting me or coming to my residence,” he explained.

Following the February 5th incident, Elordi was out of the country for work and upon his arrival back home, his security camera alerted him of movement at his house.

Mr. Furo Left Him A Handwritten Note!

The Blast

“My security camera captured Mr. Furo entering through my side gate three times within a 30 minute period,” Elordi writes. “He brought with him a bouquet of roses and bag of candies, which he left in my backyard, along with a handwritten note which read: ‘Jacob, I wanted to apologize for 3 sat. ago. Was hoping to catch you in. Wanted you to tell me if you have been sending. I found you on a beautiful Saturday afternoon quite organically without address without getting lost like this time. Would it be possible if you could call. My hands are shaking. Bobby Furo. (XXX) XXX-XXXX.’”

Elordi is fearful that Mr. Furo is “watching, or monitoring my residence, and or somehow tracking my location, given that he did not attempt to visit my residence until I returned from my work trip.”