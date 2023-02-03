‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Signs With UTA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Euphoria‘s Angus Cloud has signed with UTA.

The talent agency will help create new opportunities across film, television, branding and endorsements, and more for Cloud, who plays Fezco on the HBO hit series. The Sam Levinson drama that stars Zendaya has been renewed for a third season.

In film, Cloud recently wrapped a supporting role in the Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden feature film Freaky Tales opposite Ben Mendelsohn, Pedro Pascal and Jay Ellis, from Entertainment One and MACRO.

Up next, Cloud can be seen in The Line opposite Alex Wolff, Austin Abrams, John Malkovich and Scott McNairy, which was written and directed by Ethan Berger. He’s also set to appear as a lead in the independent flick Your Lucky Day and in North Hollywood opposite Miranda Cosgrove, Nico Haraga, and Vince Vaughn.

Cloud has longstanding partnerships with Ralph Lauren and Rockstar.