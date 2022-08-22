‘Euphoria’ Star Alexa Demie Signs With UTA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Euphoria star Alexa Demie has signed with UTA in all areas. The agency will expand Demie’s business across a range of verticals, including film, television, music, fashion, and fine arts.

As Maddy Perez, Demie has helped make HBO’s Emmy-nominated series Euphoria a hit, alongside co-stars Zendaya, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi, among others. Fans have particularly taken to Maddy’s style and are often spotted emulating her looks.

Euphoria was renewed in February, a month following the Season 2 premiere, amid record-breaking ratings.

Previous small screen credits also include appearances in Netflix’s The OA and Love, as well as Showtime’s Ray Donovan.

On the film side, Demie most recently portrayed Isabelle Roberts in Gia Coppola’s Mainstream, where she starred opposite Andrew Garfield, Jason Schwartzman, Maya Hawke, and Nat Wolff; as Alexis Lopez in 2019’s Waves alongside Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sterling K. Brown, and Kelvin Harrison Jr; as well as the character of Estee in Jonah Hill’s Mid90s.

Demie will continue to be represented by Jamil Artist Management, and Lichter, Grossman, Nicols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.