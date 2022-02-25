‘Euphoria’ Is The Most-Tweeted Show Of The Decade In The US – The Hamden Journal

I tweet, you tweet, we all tweet about Euphoria, the teen angst drama on HBO that has healthy doses of sex, drugs, violence, and other juicy stuff.

Tweets about the latest Euphoria episode fill the time line and trend on Twitter — from memes about who could “end Nate Jacobs,” to reactions about when Rue exposed Cassie. Among the celebrities jumping on the Euphoria train are Jack Harlow, Drake, Maren Morris, Halsey, Noah Beck, Chloe Bailey, Ella Mai, and Kid Cudi.

Now, ahead of the season finale, Twitter claims Euphoria is the most-tweeted show of the decade in the US. Presuming they’re starting with 2020 to define “decade,” then 30M Tweets around the second season (+51% vs. S1) have won it the honors.

The data breaks down as follows: