‘Euphoria’ Hits Series High, ‘The Gilded Age’ Draws HBO’s Biggest Monday Premiere Audience Since ‘Chernobyl’ – The Hamden Journal

Euphoria‘s boasting a different kind of high for HBO this week with the third and latest episode continuing its growing streak.

The latest installment of Sam Levinson’s teen drama grew 41% in viewers from the previous week to earn 3.6 million viewers across all HBO platforms, marking series high viewership. On Sunday, the latest Euphoria centered on Cal Jacobs’ (Eric Dane) teenage years, Cassie’s (Sydney Sweeney) obsessive efforts to win Nate (Jacob Elorid) over and Rue’s (Zendaya) new, but dangerous “business” venture. Euphoria, which once again topped HBO Max titles for the week, also saw its season premiere bump up to 10.8 million total viewers since its original broadcast.

Other highlights for HBO ratings include the premiere of The Gilded Age on Monday night. The long-awaited series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes drew in 1 million viewers across all HBO platforms, topping HBO’s best Monday night debut since Chernobyl’s on May, 6 2019.

The logline is as follows: “The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, HBO’s The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Coon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?”

The series also stars Carrie Coon, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel and Jack Gilpin.

Fellowes writes and executive produces. Executive producers also include Gareth Neame, directors Michael Engler and Sallil Richard-Whitfield, David Crockett. Sonja Warfield is writer and co-executive producer. The Gilded Age is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.