Euphoria Co-Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Fuel Romance Rumors With Another Dinner Outing

Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike are keeping the dating IRL rumors going strong as they were photographed holding hands exiting celeb hotspot Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood Jan. 28.

Hunter, who portrays teen Jules Vaughn on the hit HBO series, rocked an edgy all black outfit, which included a leather motorcycle jacket over a cropped zip-up hoodie, cut-off shorts and semi-sheer tights with a front seam. She completed the look with tall lace-up sneakers. Dominic coordinated in a dark ensemble of his own, which included a black tee, unzipped hoodie and black jeans.

This is just the latest outing for the stars, who have had special media swirling with dating rumors for weeks. One fan recently reached out to gossip account Deux Moi, claiming they saw the actress backstage at one of Dominic’s shows, while another claimed they saw Hunter and Dominic “kissing and dancing” at West Hollywood hotpot The Nice Guy, with co-stars Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie also in attendance.

On Jan. 16, Hunter and Dominic were photographed holding hands after a night out at that restaurant and club, raising speculation that they are more than just friends. Neither has commented on the status of their relationship.

Dominic, 26, joined the Euphoria cast in the show’s second season, which premiered Jan 9, and portrays the character Elliot, who finds himself in a love triangle with Jules and Rue (Zendaya).

Before hanging out with Hunter, the “3 Nights” singer dated social media personality Shelby Tangorra and Space Force actress Diana Silvers. Hunter, who back in December stated on Twitter she defines her sexuality as “bi or pan or something,” has previously been linked to model Massima Desire, though the two never confirmed a romantic relationship.

Hunter, 23, previously spoke about how life often imitates the art of the show in a cover story interview for the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

“There’s a lot of me in Jules,” the model admitted. “I do think blurred lines between an actor and a character make a deeper character.”

Euphoria airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

