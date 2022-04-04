Eugene Daniels Takes On New ‘Morning Joe’ Role As Show Adds 4th Hour – The Hamden Journal

Eugene Daniels, White House correspondent for Politico and Playbook co-author, has been promoted to senior contributor to Morning Joe.

Daniels joined MSNBC as a contributor last year.

He appeared on Morning Joe during its inaugural fourth hour, as the show expanded to the 9 AM ET time frame. The show, which launched 15 years ago, is taking the slot of Stephanie Ruhle Reports after Ruhle took over the 11 PM spot.

Morning Joe, hosted by Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist, has been a platform for D.C. and New York media and political insiders, and the new hour will give the show additional exposure on the West Coast. Guests on Monday’s show included Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Iryna Venediktova, the prosecutor general of Ukraine.

Daniels became co-author of Playbook in January of last year, along with Rachael Bade, Ryan Lizza and Tara Palmeri. As a White House correspondent, he has had a special focus on Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and emerging power players in Washington. He’s the first Black co-author of the influential newsletter and the first out LGBTQ+ person, and has a frequent presence on Politico Video. He joined Politico in 2018.