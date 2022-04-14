EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

(Bloomberg) — The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has presented its analysis of Putin’s decree, according to people familiar with the matter. The assessment raises the stakes for Europe’s energy security since Putin threatened to halt gas supplies to buyers that don’t comply with the edict.

Putin’s March 31 demand stipulates that European gas buyers open two accounts, one in a foreign currency and one in rubles, with Gazprombank responsible for converting the foreign currency into rubles and transferring the ruble payment to Gazprom.

According to the commission’s preliminary legal analysis, Putin’s decree substantially alters the procedure and creates a new legal situation, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the assessment is private.

European governments — and companies — are still grappling with what the decree means in operational terms. The Dutch government said on Thursday it backed the EU analysis and won’t allow its companies to follow the Russian payment demand. Most other governments have yet to react publicly.

The EU is set to work with national authorities to inform European companies that hold contracts of the assessment and provide guidance, according to the people.

Putin said on Thursday that the EU didn’t have an immediate alternative to Russian gas.

“A reasonable replacement for Europe simply does not exist,” he said in a televised speech. “There are simply no spare volumes in the global market, and deliveries from other countries, primarily the U.S., which may be sent to Europe, will cost the consumers many times more.”

Gas traders were unfazed, and benchmark futures fell as much as 6%. With the Easter break coming, trading and demand typically slide ahead of holidays.

The EU’s analysis says the new process would hand over total control to the Russian state through its central bank in terms of when the transaction is completed and at what point the buyer is released from the obligation. It would also give Russia control over the applicable exchange rate, which Moscow could manipulate to its benefit. This new method could introduce additional costs to the buyer since the transaction would be completely controlled by Russia.

Crucially, the mechanism would be in breach of restrictive measures the EU adopted in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and has applied to the Russian government, its central bank and their proxies. The process may also have an impact on other bans on various money-market instruments that could be issued by Gazprombank.

Most member states have said they will not pay for gas in rubles. Germany reiterated on Wednesday that it was opposed to Russia’s demands.

The commission has repeatedly said that agreed contracts must be respected and that nearly all of those explicitly stipulate payment in euros or dollars, and the bloc will respond to any attempt by Russia to circumvent sanctions.

But the decision on how to pay for the supplies will ultimately rest on the companies buying gas from Russia and they will be in a tricky position as European firms need to comply with all the restrictive measures that are in force.

