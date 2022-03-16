EU leaders visit Kyiv, meet Zelenskyy

Storyful

European Prime Ministers Meet With Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kyiv

The Prime Minsters of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia travelled to Kyiv on Tuesday, March 15, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.The three leaders — Polish Prime Minster Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech Prime Minster Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minster Janez Jansa — spoke in person with Zelensky as Russian forces continued to target the Ukrainian capital, and threatened cities across the country.The meeting was part of a whirlwind diplomatic schedule for Zelensky, who earlier on Tuesday spoke virtually to the Canadian Parliament, calling for additional support and encouraging a no-fly zone. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian President is scheduled to address the US Congress.This footage, released on Zelensky’s Facebook page, shows him meeting with the European delegation in Kyiv. Also in attendance were Ukrainian Prime Minister Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful