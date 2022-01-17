E*TRADE and Fidelity are full-service online brokers that have been around for decades. Founded in 1982, E*TRADE was one of the first U.S. brokers to offer online trading services. The firm positioned itself as one of the best online brokers for options trading after acquiring OptionsHouse in 2016 and integrating a quiver of OptionsHouse tools into the E*TRADE Power platform.

Fidelity was founded in 1946 and made its internet debut in 1995—about a decade after E*TRADE. The company offers a solid all-around package with low costs, excellent research amenities, and valuable tools. While these two brokers have a lot in common, we’ll compare the two to help you determine which one is the right fit for your investing needs.

Account Minimum : $0

: $0 Fees: No commission for stock/ETF trades. Options are $0.50-$0.65 per contract, depending on trading volume.

Account Minimum : $0

: $0 Fees: $0 for stock/ETF trades, $0 plus $0.65/contract for options trade

Usability

New E*TRADE customers can easily open and fund an account using a mobile device or computer. There are two main web-based platforms with dedicated mobile apps that mirror the functionality of the respective web platforms. One platform is aimed more at casual traders, and the Power E*TRADE platform is designed for the more active crowd.

Fidelity is quite user-friendly overall. Here again, the broker has addressed the challenge of having tools for active traders while accommodating casual investors by splitting its offerings into two platforms. Initial account opening with Fidelity is simple, especially if you’re adding an account to an existing household.

Overall, we found E*TRADE is a good choice for active traders and investors—especially those who want access to a suite of excellent options tools. At the same time, Fidelity is better for casual investors and traders looking for low costs and access to international trading.

Trade Experience

Desktop Trade Experience

E*TRADE’s standard website can be challenging to navigate due to its two-level menus. However, the fully customizable Power E*TRADE platform is more intuitive, and you can access all your favorite tools in a single layout. You have access to streaming real-time quotes across all platforms, and you can stage orders and send a batch simultaneously. You can also place orders from a chart and track them visually.

Fidelity’s workflow for analyzing or trading existing positions on the website is relatively easy, although it’s a bit clunky sorting through the tabs and drop-down choices. Buy-and-hold investors should find the web-based platform more than adequate, but keep in mind that quotes are delayed by 15 minutes unless you sign up for real-time quotes. More experienced investors and traders will appreciate Active Trader Pro’s charts, technical indicators, screeners, and advanced order types.

Although it was close, we found that E*TRADE offers a more satisfying desktop trading experience due to its robust Power E*TRADE platform and backtesting capabilities.

Mobile Trade Experience

E*TRADE and Fidelity offer mobile apps that are reasonably easy to navigate. On E*TRADE, watchlists are integrated—and a full range of tradable assets (except for fixed income) are available—across platforms, making it easy to bounce between devices. Unlike Fidelity, E*TRADE’s mobile app supports conditional order types.

Fidelity supports stocks, ETFs, options, and mutual funds on its mobile app. Like E*TRADE, fixed income is missing from Fidelity’s mobile lineup. Mobile watchlists are shared with the desktop and web applications, and you can trade fractional shares and specify dollars rather than shares when entering an order. Fundamental analysis and charting are extremely limited on mobile.

While both apps are well-rated on the App Store, Fidelity has far more reviews. E*TRADE has 4.6 stars from 139,000 reviews, while Fidelity has 4.8 stars from some 1.7 million reviews. Overall, we found that either app should fit the needs of casual investors and traders, but only E*TRADE supports conditional orders, which could be an essential distinction for active traders.

Range of Offerings

E*TRADE and Fidelity offer all the standard trading products, including stocks (with shorts), ETFs, bonds, and mutual funds. Beyond that, there are a few notable differences. Only E*TRADE supports futures, futures options, and Bitcoin futures, while only Fidelity offers access to Forex and dozens of international exchanges. Ultimately, a preference for one broker over the other may come down to the brokers’ range of offerings.