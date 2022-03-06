The Hamden Journal

Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients’ Russian Stocks

Etoro is in trouble. 

The Israeli online trading platform has been going through a crisis of confidence with its customers for the past few days after it made a decision that had a significant impact on many stock portfolios. 

Etoro clients who invested in Russian shares received a message from the platform from Thursday explaining that their shares had been liquidated without their notice.

The customers most affected are those who owned shares in Russian supermarket operator Magnit, whose shares were liquidated for 1 cent a share. The company was still worth billions of dollars before the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

