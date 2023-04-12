Ether Isn’t the Only Catalyst for Crypto Chaos. Watch Bitcoin After CPI Data.

and other cryptocurrencies pared gains Wednesday after a big rally. But between a critical upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain network and looming influential macroeconomic data, it could be a chaotic day for crypto.

The price of Bitcoin has shed less than 1% over the past 24 hours, hovering around $30,000. The largest digital asset recently surged past that psychologically important price level, briefly topping $30,500 on Tuesday to hit its highest point since last June, when the selloff in cryptos accelerated into a brutal bear market. Bitcoin has jumped some 80% so far in 2023, and with the crypto reaching $30,000 once again has spurred calls for a new bull market. But prices have yet to solidify gains just yet.