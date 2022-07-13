‘ET Live’ Rebrands as ‘Mixible’, Launches With ‘Summer Of Reality’ – The Hamden Journal

ET Live is going to face reality in its new incarnation. The internet service is rebranding as Mixible, described as an expansion to include lifestyle and entertainment content from across the Paramount Global portfolio.

The revamped Mixible will feature a curated collection of entertainment news and pop culture programming that is purportedly “extending beyond celebrities and into all facets of the entertainment world.” That includes first-run series, journalism, live events, and behind-the-scenes content.

The service is launching with the “Summer of Reality,” a series including including looks at RuPaul’s Drag Race, Big Brother and The Challenge USA with cast interviews, a peek behind-the-scenes, and bonus content.

Mixible’s centerpiece will continue to be Entertainment Tonight’s original series, ET’s The Download, an entertainment news show focused solely on pop culture. Hosted by ET’s Denny Directo and Cassie DiLaura, the 30-minute series covers celebrity interviews and reporting and news on stars, among other items. New episodes of ET’s The Download air weekdays at 6:30 p.m. PST.

Content from CBS, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, AwesomenessTV, and Paramount+ will also be featured, as will a stream of the ComicBook Nation and ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcasts, plus feature segments from The Drew Barrymore Show and Inside Edition. The service also plans to go live around awards shows, red carpets and major Hollywood events.

Mixible is distributed across OTT services, including Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, and Roku, connected devices, and apps. It can also be found on Paramount+, Pluto TV and at Mixible.com.