EST Studios Boards Sales On Canneseries Entry ‘Streams Flow From A River’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Asia-focused production, financing and sales outfit EST Studios has acquired international sales rights to Canneseries selection Streams Flow From A River, produced by Canada’s Fae Pictures.

Created by Christopher Yip, the English-language series is premiering in the Canneseries Short Form Competition at MipTV.

The series follows the struggles of a Chinese-Canadian immigrant family, who dream of owning land and place their bets on a laundromat in a tiny rural town in Alberta, Canada. When a freak snowstorm traps the dysfunctional family together, they are forced to confront events from a decade ago that tore them all apart.

The ensemble cast includes veteran Chinese-Canadian actors Jane Luk and Simon Sinn; rising stars Liam Ma and Danielle Ayow; Canadian TV actor Jinny Wong; Hong Kong-Canadian actor Raymond Chan, and newcomers Dana Liu and Adrian So.

The series also features performances from Indigenous actors Wesley French (Tribal) and Colton Clause (Three Pines), as well as Brett Houghton (Zero Chill) and Benjamin Sutherland (The Kings Of Napa).

Produced by Fae Pictures’ Shant Joshi (Framing Agnes), Lindsay Blair Goeldner, Abdul Malik and Lauren Saarimaki, the series is backed by the Independent Production Fund, Bell Fund, Ontario Creates and Canadian broadcaster Super Channel.

The deal for international sales was brokered by Joshi and EST Studios’ Tenten Wei and Juefang Zhang. EST Studios will introduce the six-episode short-form series, which is also being presented as a feature film, to buyers at the upcoming Cannes Marché du Film next month.

Joshi said: “On our mission to decolonize Hollywood and bring dynamic global-facing content to audiences, we couldn’t have been happier to team up with EST Studios, a media company that is unapologetically championing the voice of global Asian youth throughout the diaspora.”

Fae Pictures also produced Pakistani Urdu-language horror film, In Flames, which has been selected for Directors Fortnight at this year’s Cannes film festival.

Founded Jaeson Ma and Eric Tu, EST Studios is also handling international sales on Sundance 2022 selections Maika, which premiered in Sundance’s Kids section, and Every Day In Kaimuki. It has also produced K-Pops!, directed by rapper Anderson .Paak, and documentary Hidden Letters, which premiered at Tribeca in 2022.