ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith weighs in on whether Marcus Smart’s play vs. Dubs was dirty in Celtics’ win

There was quite a bit of controversy regarding the play of veteran Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart in the Celtics’ 110 – 88 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening after the Flower Mound native dove for a loose ball in the first half of the game, and ended up on top of Golden State star guard Stephen Curry’s legs in the process.

Curry of course left the game injured as a result of the play, and the combination of the chippy play in the contest, Smart’s earlier flagrant foul for nearly drop-kicking Warriors forward Draymond Green in the face not only had Golden State head coach Steve Kerr up in arms in the moment, but also fans and analysts debating whether Smart’s play was a dirty one.

ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith was one of many voices weighing in on the play after the game ended, and voiced his thoughts on whether the Oklahoma State product should be held in ill regard for what happened to the Golden State star.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear Smith’s view in full, and decide if you agree with his assessment.

