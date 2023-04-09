ESPN2 Analyst Asked For A Hug By Winning Coach In Emotional Aftermath Of National Championship – The Hamden Journal

Some winners are going to Disney World. Some can’t wait to find their family.

Coach Rand Pecknold simply wanted a hug in the wake of his Quinnipiac men’s hockey team winning its first national championship in program history, beating No. 1 Minnesota 3-2.

“I’m just trying not to cry,” Pecknold said to ESPN2 analyst Colby Cohen.“I don’t think I can do this. I’m just proud. It’s just awesome, awesome. Sorry. I can’t, I can’t. I need a hug, give me a hug.”

Cohen, a former NHL defenseman, complied with a hug (see below).

Quinnipiac won in dramatic fashion, scoring just 10 seconds into overtime. Jacob Quillan redirected a pass into the Minnesota net.

“Just an awesome group, awesome culture. …” Pecknold said after his embrace of Cohen. “You can’t put a value on what we just did for Quinnipiac University, what these boys did. It’s awesome.”