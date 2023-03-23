ESPN ranks six Phillies in Top 100, puts Bryce Harper way too low

ESPN ranks six Phillies in Top 100, puts Harper way too low originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Folks, we have a new list that ranks baseball players. You know what that means: it’s time to get performatively angry online.

ESPN released its MLB Rank 2023 on Thursday, a ranking of the 100 best players in baseball. The site says its criteria is simple: “Which player will be better in 2023?” It’s simple, and also obviously subjective, but hey – that’s sports!

The Phillies have six guys on the list, because they’re loaded with stars. Here’s where the six Phillies landed:

8. SS Trea Turner

21. C J.T. Realmuto

26. P Aaron Nola

33. P Zack Wheeler

58. RF/DH Bryce Harper

81. LF Kyle Schwarber

I can hear the gears grinding to a screeching halt in your brain.

“Bryce Harper is ranked… 58th?!”

Yes. The site explained its rationale as being entirely injury-based. Even if the new buzz is indicative of an earlier-than-expected return this season for Harper, he’s still looking at two months out of the lineup at a minimum. I disagree with the explanation – just because he’ll miss opportunities to impact games doesn’t mean another player’s quality will be “better” – but it’s their list.

The real disrespect, frankly, comes when Jesse Rogers gives his prediction for Harper’s 2023 production:

“Harper returns with a bang in late July but struggles to find his footing. He’ll be a .230 hitter while hitting 12 home runs in the second half.”

Look, I know this is based largely on the way Harper played when he returned from injury last season: a strong start followed by some up-and-down play at the plate.

But Harper is in the prime of his career, has largely shown elite plate discipline over the last few seasons, and this year I don’t think he’ll have to swing out of his shoes trying desperately to get his team to the postseason like he was last summer upon returning. These Phillies are built to stay plenty afloat without him, and when he comes back the lineup is so loaded that he shouldn’t play outside of himself.

Last year was weirdly fragmented for Harper and he was thrust back into action amid a Wild Card chase; this year he’s known his plan all offseason, should be able to ramp up at his pace, and will be under no such duress. If he hits .230 from early June to the postseason I’ll eat my hat.

Of course, this is just the gross assembly line of online content creation in 2023: ESPN puts Harper at 58th and knows fans will be mad, ensuring more clicks looking for an explanation, only to come away dissatisfied with the answer. Welcome to the future.

All in all, though, having six Phillies in a list of the 100 best players in the game – and if Harper were healthy, five in the top 30 – is pretty great heading into the year. This team is going to be good.