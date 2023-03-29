ESPN mock draft has Bears taking Broderick Jones with No. 9 pick

ESPN mock draft has Bears taking Broderick Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN’s Jordan Reid created a new, full seven-round mock draft recently. With the No. 9 pick, Reid has the Bears attacking the offensive line.

He has the Bears selecting Broderick Jones, an offensive tackle from Georgia.

“Don’t be surprised if Jones is the top offensive tackle off the board. I continue to hear his name in this range. General manager Ryan Poles covets length and physical traits, and Jones might have the most upside of the tackles in this class. The interesting dynamic about this is that Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick last year, showed promise as the starter at left tackle. Would Jones slot into the right or left tackle spot here? It’s a great problem to have for a Chicago team that continues to remodel its offense around quarterback Justin Fields,” Reid wrote.

RELATED: Schrock: Smith built, wired to be Bears’ answer to draft ‘puzzle’

Most speculate the Bears will not only address the trenches in the first round, but remain at the No. 9 pick. They already moved back from the No. 1 spot, and any further movement down the draft order would decrease their chances of drafting a turnkey player.

The Bears experienced a multitude of problems from both trenches last season. Offensively, they finished 14th in overall PFF rankings. Yet, their success with run blocking was merely a crutch for their high positioning. Their pass protection, on the other hand, was atrocious. Justin Fields was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL last season. The Bears need support at the tackle spots, as Reid alludes to.

In the second round, the Bears have two picks. They received a second-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens after trading Roquan Smith to them before the deadline. They also have a San Francisco 49ers’ second-rounder by way of the Carolina Panthers trading it to them in part for the No. 1 pick.

Story continues

With the first of two second-rounders, Reid has the Bears taking Isaiah Foskey, an edge from Notre Dame.

“General manager Ryan Poles should use assets toward a defensive line that struggled last season. To put into context how bad the Bears’ pass rush was a year ago, safety Jaquan Brisker led them in sacks — with four. Foskey put up 11 in back-to-back seasons for the Fighting Irish,” Reid wrote.

Last season, the Bears allowed the second-most rushing yards per game and created the fewest sacks amongst any team in the NFL. Some suppose Jalen Carter could create solid value if he fell to the Bears at No. 9. Tyree Wilson and Myles Murphy could be present, too. But Reid has the Bears waiting until the second round to address their lack of pressure from the defensive line.

Poles has mentioned his affinity for players from the Chicagoland area also. Foskey is from California, originally. But he played football locally at Notre Dame. This offseason, the Bears signed Robert Tonyan and T.J. Edwards, who are both Chicagoland natives.

As for the rest of the draft, here’s how Reid chalks up the Bears’ selections.

Round 2, No. 61: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Round 3, No. 64: Zacch Pickens, IDL, South Carolina

Round 4, No. 103: Chicago Bears: Ricky Stromberg, IOL, Arkansas

Round 4 (from PHI), No. 133: Karl Brooks, IDL, Bowling Green

Round 5, No. 136: Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Round 5 (from BAL/NE): Rashad Torrence, S, Florida

Round 7. No. 258: C.J. Johnson, WR, East Carolina

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.