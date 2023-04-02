Ernest Hausmann not shying away from competition at linebacker

Transfer linebacker Ernest Hausmann’s last few months since his arrival in Ann Arbor in January can only be described as hectic. Having classes two days after arriving on campus, not only did he have to adjust to a new academic environment, but he also had to adapt to a new football program as well.

Throw spring practices into the mix and his time is certainly occupied but there’s no place he’d rather be, telling reporters after the spring game that he thoroughly enjoys being a Wolverine and the staff has made his transition from Nebraska an easy one.

Hausmann didn’t transfer to U-M just to enjoy the scenery, he wants to play. Which is why he isn’t backing down from the competition at linebacker.

“I love competition,” Hausmann said. “I knew that coming into Michigan. It’s one of those things where you strive to be better from. When you go through that competition and that depth chart and other different things, I just want to be myself. You can’t control who is place one, two, three but I can control what I’m able to do every day. I take great pride in what I do each day, my habits each day.”

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter told reporters that last week that he told his returning linebackers to be ready to fight for position on the depth chart.

Just as much as Hausmann wants to battle for a starting spot, the returning starters will be battling as hard to keep those roles.

As the saying goes, iron sharpens iron and Minter is pleased with Hausmann’s addition to the linebacker room.

“Ernest is a tremendous asset and a tremendous pickup,” Minter said. “He’s made plays in our stadium and in big moments, so we kind of know that that’s not going to be too big for him. I think he’s just physically, and mentally a tremendous asset to that room. He’ll challenge those guys. We have two incumbent players—my challenge to Ernest is to go take their spot. My challenge to those guys is to hold on to your spot because he’s coming.”