Erling Haaland on song as Manchester City trounce Burnley in FA Cup quarter-final

His goal scoring statistics are almost unfathomable and Erling Haaland was once again unstoppable as Manchester City brushed aside Burnley and their former captain Vincent Kompany to ease into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Kompany fancied himself against any of the many world-class strikers he came up against as a defender in a long and glittering career, but like everyone else he can only marvel at Haaland.

The Norwegian is the perfect blend of pace and power, like a shark at the top of the food chain and with the same ruthless, killer instinct. Burnley were merely more prey to the slaughter as he scored his sixth hat-trick of the season, his second in as many games and took his tally for the season to 42 in 37 appearances for City.

His three goals here also meant Haaland has scored nine goals in his last 134 minutes of game time. Burnley and Kompany could not cope and when one of the best sides in Germany, RB Leipzig, conceded seven in the Champions League last week, how could they?

The last time Kompany played at the Etihad Stadium he scored one of the goals of the decade, a long-range, swerving, top-corner finder against Leicester City that all but confirmed the Premier League title – his fourth for the club – in 2019.

For half an hour, Championhship leaders Burnley were more than just dogged. They posed a threat. They played well but all their good work was ruined in the space of five minutes before half-time as Haaland scored with City’s first shot on target and again with their second. The tie looked over the moment the second goal went in.

Haaland scored a hat-trick in the Champions League against RE Leipzig a few days before this and he could easily have been left on the bench by Pep Guadiola to rest for this one. Maybe the thought of losing to one of his former players sharpened Guardiola’s elbows. As much as he loves and admires Kompany, there was no way he was going to lose to him.

It was, as Kompany himself had warned in the build-up, a reminder of what an elite level manager looks like and what he gets to work with.Kompany is at the start of his career. He is trying to work his way up to an elite level and dominating in the Championship is one thing, trying to knock his former side out of an FA Cup quarter-final is entirely another.

City fans came to herald his return and then thrash his team. That was the assumption anyway; the natural order of things.

Kompany, though, had played this game many times before in a City shirt. He knew how to make things uncomfortable for them.Burnley defended deep, soaking up the pressure, making it hard for City to get down the channels. Just another team defending the edge of their own area. Nothing new there.

But it was not the start and finish of the plan. When they could, Burnley pressed high, which forced a mistake from Stefan Ortega, kicking the ball straight to Vitinho. The centre-forward should have returned the ball first time over the goalkeeper’s head.

Burnley also left three attacking players up. Kompany knew City would push high and leave huge spaces for players to run into. Nathan Tella forced a good low save from Ortega from such a move. Ian Maatsen also forced another one just before the break.

For half an hour it worked, but the visitors did make the most of their small openings and then left a huge hole in the middle of their defence for Haaland to run through, poking the ball underneath goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

They made it 2-0 with their second less than three minutes later, as Foden scampered down the left and rolled a perfect cross for Haaland to caress into the bottom corner.

Haaland’s hat-trick was a tap-in after Foden hit a post. Julian Alvarez made it four and Burnley just wanted it to be over by the time Cole Palmer made it five. But there was still more than 20 minutes to play and Alavarez got another, from a sublime Kevin De Bruyne pass.

Manchester City vs Burnley: As it happened

Final thoughts

Manchester City trounced Burnley 6-0 and march onto the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Not a happy return to the Etihad for Man City legend Vincent Kompany. That’s all from us. Have a great evening.

City are on their way to Wembley

Haaland speaking post-game

How many more will Haaland get this season?

Haaland stars again

Alan Shearer on BBC

“Haaland is a beast. He is a goalscoring machine. He lives and breathes goals.”If he doesn’t score he doesn’t sleep at night. He wants another one, then another one, then another one.”He’s fantastic, and this team must be a dream with the chances they create.”

Kompany’s return ends in heavy defeat

Trip to Wembley awaits City

Haaland stars

Unsurprisingly Haaland was named man of the match. He scored his sixth hat-trick and his 40th, 41st and 42nd goals of the season tonight

FULL-TIME: Manchester City 6 Burnley 0

That is it and Man City cruise into the semi-finals of the FA Cup after thrashing Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side. A sixth hat-trick of the season for Haaland, a double for Alvarez and a goal for Palmer lead City through to the semis

90+1 mins: Manchester City 6 Burnley 0

The first yellow card of the game comes in added time as Barnes goes into the book for hacking down Laporte

90 mins: Manchester City 6 Burnley 0

Two minutes of added time

89 mins: Manchester City 6 Burnley 0

De Bruyne goes off to a standing ovation with Grealish replacing him. De Bruyne was hobbling around after a clash of knees

87 mins: Manchester City 6 Burnley 0

Man City waste a free-kick on the edge of the Burnley penalty area trying to be too cute with Walker and Mahrez. Burnley then break but can’t do anything with it

84 mins: Manchester City 6 Burnley 0

82 mins: Manchester City 6 Burnley 0

For the first time in a long while Burnley come forward. Initially, Ortega doesn’t deal particularly well with a cross. Then a cross comes in from the other side but Barnes cannot get his shot on target

78 mins: Manchester City 6 Burnley 0

76 mins: Manchester City 6 Burnley 0

Double change for the visitors as Bastien and Taylor are on for Vitinho and Maatsen

75 mins: Manchester City 6 Burnley 0

73 mins: GOOOAAALL! Manchester City 6 Burnley 0

Man City are destroying Burnley. De Bruyne plays a great ball through into the path of Alvarez. The Argentinian cuts back inside and smashes home his second and City’s sixth of the game

72 mins: Manchester City 5 Burnley 0

68 mins: GOOAAALLL! Manchester City 5 Burnley 0

Another goal for Man City and Palmer gets on the scoresheet having only just come on. Foden’s cross is palmed away by Peacock-Farrell but not far enough as Palmer is on hand to tap home. Peacock-Farrell should have done a lot better there

68 mins: Manchester City 4 Burnley 0

67 mins: Manchester City 4 Burnley 0

Another double change for the home side. Phillips and Gomez on for Rodri and Lewis

66 mins: Manchester City 4 Burnley 0

65 mins: Manchester City 4 Burnley 0

Double change for the hosts as this game is well and truly over. Hat-trick man Haaland and Dias are off to be replaced by Palmer and Akanji

62 mins: GOOAAALL!! Manchester City 4 Burnley 0

Manchester City make it 4-0 but this time it’s not Haaland. De Bruyne is fed by Mahrez and drives into the box. He could have shot himself but he lays it across for Alvarez to tap home. This is getting very ugly for Vincent Kompany’s side

59 mins: GOOAALL!! Manchester City 3 Burnley 0

Another Manchester City hat-trick for Haaland. His sixth for City. It was nearly Foden on the scoresheet as he hit the put after being put through by Mahrez. The ball rebounds off the post into the path of Haaland and he smashes home. That really is game, set and match

57 mins: Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

Since the Premier League was formed in 1992-93, Erling Haaland is the sixth top-flight player to score 40+ goals in all competitions in a single season.

The full list:

44 – Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 2002-03

44 – Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 2017-18

42 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 2007-08

41 – Andrew Cole (Newcastle United) 1993-94

41 – Harry Kane (Tottenham) 2017-18

41 – Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 2022-23

55 mins: Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

Nearly another hat-trick for Haaland in a Man City shirt. The ball is played over the top into the path of Haaland, who cuts inside but his shot is straight at Peacock-Farrell

07:01 PM

54 mins: Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

Rodri plays a cross over the top to Walker who first time lays it across to Mahrez. The Algerian’s shot is straight at Peacock-Farrell. He should really score. Even if he had scored, VAR might have intervened as Walker looked like he might have strayed offside before crossing for Mahrez

52 mins: Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

De Bruyne has a free-kick not far outside the Burnley penalty area but it goes high and wide. Unsurprisingly the rain is hammering down in Manchester

06:55 PM

49 mins: Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

First foray forward for Burnley in this second half but it comes to nothing in the end. Burnley aren’t going to give up, they will keep going and keep pushing

06:54 PM

47 mins: Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

Early pressure from the hosts which is ominous. A Foden free-kick is headed away. Mahrez lifts the ball back in towards Haaland but the cross is dealt with by Burnley. Ominous signs. This could get ugly for the Clarets

45 mins: Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

We are back underway at the Etihad. Mountain to climb for the visitors. Double change for Burnley. Cork and Barnes are on

06:45 PM

How many more will he get this season?

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates his 41st goal of the season

Views of the BBC pundits on Erling Haaland

06:41 PM

Jermaine Jenas on BBC

“There will be elements of this half Vincent Kompany will be delighted with, but both goals were avoidable.

“They need to get to the break and regroup.”

06:34 PM

HALF-TIME: Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

Maatsen has a good effort right at the end of the half but it is straight at Ortega. That is half-time and Man City are cruising into the break. Haaland’s 40th and 41st goals give the home side a comfortable lead. Burnley have acquitted themselves well in that first half but Haaland’s clinical finishing means Burnley have a mountain to climb in the second half

45 mins: Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

Foden whips in a cross from a free-kick on the left-hand side but no-one can quite get on the end of it

06:31 PM

44 mins: Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

Haaland at the double

42 mins: Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

There were just 179 seconds between Erling Haaland’s first two goals for Manchester City this evening.

06:28 PM

Haaland doubles up

06:27 PM

39 mins: Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

Haaland scored five in the week against Leipzig in the Champions League and has already scored twice tonight. Seven goals across the last 90 minutes of football he has played

06:25 PM

Haaland breaks the deadlock

06:24 PM

34 mins: GOOOOAAAAL! Manchester City 2 Burnley 0

It’s 2-0 and you guessed it, it’s Haaland again with his 41st goal of the season. De Bruyne plays a delightful pass into the left-hand channel. Foden runs onto it and he lays it on a plate for Haaland to slide home. It feels like game, set and match and this could get ugly quickly like it did for Leipzig in the week

32 mins: GOOOALLL! Manchester City 1 Burnley 0

The home side take the lead and it probably won’t take long to guess who has opened the scoring. Yes, it’s Erling Haaland for his 40th goal of the season. The ball is played up to Haaland who lays it off for Alvarez. Alvarez then feeds it back into the path of Haaland who pokes it past Peacock-Farrell to give the hosts the lead

30 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

First opportunity of the night for Haaland. Foden, who has probably been the best player on the pitch so far, lifts a cross to the far post but Haaland cannot get his header on target

06:14 PM

27 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

Another Manchester City legend honoured before the game after being named an OBE

06:13 PM

25 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

The home side want a free-kick on the edge of the Burnley area. Foden does really well to cut in from the left and lifts a ball into the box. Foden then goes down claiming he was fouled. It looked like a slight touch on Foden’s foot but whether it was enough to give a free-kick is up for debate

23 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

The corner is worked to the back post and lifted back across to the other post but Ortega manages to gather. Burnley causing the home side issues here. Good start for the Clarets

23 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

Burnley growing in confidence and nearly create a great chance. A beautiful pass is played into the path of Tella but Dias slides in with a great, last-ditch tackle and it goes out for a corner

21 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

Manchester City are living dangerously in their own half and Ortega is not looking comfortable in possession. He has given away possession on a number of occasions but Burnley haven’t managed so far to take advantage

18 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

First shot for Burnley. It is worked out well to the right-hand side and Tella’s shot from distance is palmed behind by Ortega. Burnley’s corner is initially headed away but it comes back to the Clarets. The cross from the left-hand side is a poor one and straight into the hands of Ortega

17 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

Burnley’s high press wins them possession high up the pitch but they can’t take advantage of a good opportunity

14 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

Standing ovation for Man City legend Vincent Kompany

12 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

Burnley are pressing high up the field and causing Man City some problems deep in the City half. The Clarets have not come to just park the bus and sit back

10 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany receives a standing ovation on his return to the Etihad

7 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

First shot comes for the home side as Rodri drives one from outside the penalty area. His shot is blocked and eventually the ball ends up going behind for a goal-kick. Burnley are certainly buzzing around out of possession

6 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

No clear-cut chances for either side so far. Burnley have started positively though

3 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

There are nearly 8,000 travelling Burnley fans at the Etihad and they are certainly making some noise. This is a free-hit for the Clarets as no-one expects them to win. All the pressure is on Manchester City

2 mins: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

The home side make their first foray forward through Walker on the right-hand side but his cross towards Haaland is cut out

Kick-off: Manchester City 0 Burnley 0

We are underway at the Etihad

Nearly ready for action

Reminder of the team news

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Lewis, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ederson, Phillips, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Gomez, Akanji, Palmer

Burnley XI: Peacock-Farrell, Maatsen, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Roberts, Gudmundsson, Cullen, Zaroury, Tella, Vitinho, Foster.

Subs: Muric, Taylor, Cork, Obafemi, Dervisoglu, Barnes, Benson, Twine, Bastien.

Omens not on Burnley’s side

The last time Vincent Kompany played for Manchester City against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium was October 2018, when he played the full 90 minutes and got booked in a 5-0 win.

City have won their last eight home games against the Clarets. In four of the last five, the result was 5-0.

The last time Burnley avoided defeat here was when they came back to draw 2-2 after being two goals behind in December 2018.

Burnley’s last away win at City was in 1963.

Burnley players coming out to warm up

Foden prepping

Clarets arriving for business

Stat attack

Having lost their first FA Cup meeting with Burnley in January 1931, Manchester City have won each of their past four against the Clarets in the competition, most recently a 5-0 win in the fourth round in 2018-19.

Manchester City have reached the semi-final of the FA Cup in five of their six seasons under Pep Guardiola, failing only in 2017-18. They could become the third team to reach the last four of the competition in five consecutive seasons since the creation of the Football League, after Manchester United (1961-62 to 1965-66) and Arsenal (2000-01 to 2004-05).

City’s Riyad Mahrez has been involved in eight goals in his past seven FA Cup matches, scoring six and assisting two. The Algerian has also been involved in eight goals in his last eight games against Burnley in all competitions (7 goals, one assist).

Home side arrive

Stat attack

City have won 24 of their last 26 games at the Etihad, including the last six whilst the Championship leaders are unbeaten in their last 18 games, winning 14

Kompany could be Man City manager one day

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany looks on as he makes his return to Manchester City this evening

Vincent Kompany returns to a place he called home for over a decade. He is a Manchester City legend and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola can see Kompany at some point becoming the manager at the Etihad. Ian Whittell previewed today’s game, and you can read more about it here.

Full team news

Erling Haaland, who scored five times for Manchester City in their 7-0 Champions League thrashing against RB Leipzig on Tuesday, starts up front.

There are seven changes from that starting XI with starts for goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, defenders Rico Lewis, Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker, midfielder Riyad Mahrez and forwards Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden.

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Lewis, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ederson, Phillips, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Gomez, Akanji, Palmer

Burnley make three changes from the side that won 3-1 at Hull in midweek as Bailey Peacock-Farrell replaces Arijanet Muric in goal, with Ameen Al-Dakhil and Lyle Foster in for Hjalmar Ekdal and Ashley Barnes respectively.

Burnley XI: Peacock-Farrell, Maatsen, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Roberts, Gudmundsson, Cullen, Zaroury, Tella, Vitinho, Foster.

Subs: Muric, Taylor, Cork, Obafemi, Dervisoglu, Barnes, Benson, Twine, Bastien.

Manchester City players arriving for business

Kompany back on familiar ground

Travelling fans

Nearly 8,000 Burnley fans will be in attendance at the Etihad cheering the Clarets on in what they hope will be a huge FA Cup shock this evening

Burnley team news

04:47 PM

Manchester City team news

Match preview

A Manchester City legend returns to the Etihad this evening. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany spent 11 years as a player at Manchester City, including eight as captain. This afternoon’s FA Cup quarter-final marks his first competitive trip to the Etihad since his departure four years ago. He won four Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad. His final game as Manchester City captain was the club’s 2019 FA Cup Final win over Watford, which secured a domestic treble that year.

The former City skipper’s focus will remain entirely on getting the best out of his Burnley side, despite the potential for an emotional reunion with the home supporters.

“It’s the first time going back so it’s obviously going to be different, but in terms of my mindset it’s not different.

“It’s just to do my job, be prepared. The core message for us is be prepared. I don’t have a feeling I need to do anything other than give the one per cent extra to the team.

“I am extremely grateful for every moment I’ve been able to experience at Manchester City but I have to approach this game in the same way I approached every game at Manchester City, which is to do my job and live for that.”

After leaving Manchester City to join Anderlecht as player-manager in 2019, he now returns with his Burnley side who are flying high in the Championship. The Clarets are 13 points clear at the top of the Championship and need just three wins from their final nine matches to seal a return to the Premier League. They have scored 74 goals in 37 league games this season, conceding just 29. They have only lost twice in the Championship, and not since 5th November.

The omens are not on Burnley’s side. They have lost each of their last 10 games against Manchester City by an aggregate score of 34-1.