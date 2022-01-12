Erin Jackson, world’s top speed skater, goes to Beijing Winter Olympics after teammate gives up spot
Erin Jackson, the world’s top speed skater, came in one spot short of qualification for the Winter Olympics in Beijing when she slipped during a race. But now, Jackson is headed to the Games after her friend and Team USA teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot.
Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.