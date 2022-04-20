Erika Christensen Joins Ramón Rodríguez In ABC Drama Pilot ‘Will Trent’ – The Hamden Journal

Erika Christensen has been cast as the female lead opposite Ramón Rodríguez In ABC’s drama pilot Will Trent, from 20th Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

In Will Trent, written by Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series, Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Christensen will play Angie, a detective with the Atlanta Police Department who has seen it all, but can still crack jokes about the bleak world of being a cop. She’s also Will’s on-again-off-again girlfriend. Friends with Will since they were both kids at a group foster home, they always helped take care of each other. Angie struggles with addiction and has yet to confront the dark traumas of her childhood.

Heldens and Thomsen executive produce along with Slaughter and 3 Arts’ Oly Obst.

Parenthood alumna Christensen can be seen in a leading role in the Cheaper by the Dozen remake for Disney+ opposite Gabrielle Union. She also is in Steven Soderbergh’s movie Kimi. She is repped by Gersh and Brillstein.