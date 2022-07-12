Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd reign off to perfect start with emphatic win over Liverpool

liverpool vs manchester united live score pre season thailand latest – GETTY IMAGES

No one at Manchester United will be reading too much into the outcome of this game. Equally, it is easy to imagine what people would have been saying had it been United – crushed 5-0 and 4-0 by Liverpool en route to their worst ever Premier League campaign last season – who had slumped to another miserable result here at the Rajamangala Stadium.

Instead, a 4-0 victory over Liverpool represented a very positive start for Erik ten Hag as he takes on the big challenge of trying to breathe new life into United.

Like Liverpool, United made multiple changes but set up in a fluid 4-3-3, with Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay operating as No 8s either side of Fred as the holding midfielder. There were a few times in the first half especially when United found themselves exposed defensively and were grateful Liverpool did not bring their shooting boots but they were more patient and varied in the build-up than we had seen for a while and Ten Hag’s commitment to playing bold, attacking football was clear.

The centre halves Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof were pushed high up the pitch when United were attacking deep into Liverpool territory as Ten Hag sought to pin them in and the variation of the goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellestri will have pleased the Dutchman.

Ten Hag will have liked how his side reacted quickly and aggressively to punish two Liverpool defensive errors for the first and third goals although, from an aesthetic point of view, the second and fourth goals stood out. Fred claimed the second when he chipped Alisson from a yard inside the D with his right foot.

United’s fourth later in the game was instigated by Eric Bailly intercepting the ball and driving forward through the middle before releasing Pellestri. He surged forward, exchanged a one-two with Amad Diallo, and then sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to finish coolly.

Training ground routine put into practice

One interesting routine involved Varane and Diogo Dalot and looked fresh off the training ground. Twice Varane played a precise vertical pass into Dalot, who had tucked inside 15 yards ahead, operating almost as an additional midfielder.

In the first instance, Dalot played a quick, pinpoint pass to release Marcus Rashford and, with a better first touch, the United forward might have been away. Instead, Liverpool’s defence took advantage of the heavy touch and the danger was nullified.

Diogo Dalot takes a shot

Five minutes later, Varane and Dalot were at it again. Dalot was in a similar position in that inside right channel, directly ahead of Varane, who picked him out with a beautifully disguised pass. Dalot, in turn, played another quick pass with the intention of releasing Sancho. It was weighted to perfection but Sancho had checked his run, unsure if Dalot could pick him out, and the attack broke down.

These are glimpses at patterns of play that will encourage United supporters, though. It is easy to see why Ten Hag favours Dalot over Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Portuguese has better attacking instincts and is a far more technical footballer than Wan-Bissaka, although the questions with him centre around his defensive capabilities and he did not look overly comfortable in that regard against the jet-heeled Luis Diaz.

Will Ten Hag be tempted to keep Martial?

There are plenty who wondered if they would ever see Martial in a United shirt again. United may still well cash in on the France striker if a good offer comes in but they are also not exactly blessed with central striking options and, in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood and with Edinson Cavani no longer at the club, Ten Hag asked Martial to lead the line and was rewarded with a goal and bustling performance.

Rhys Williams had only just come on when he was robbed by Martial, who sped away towards goal before lifting a cool finish over Alisson. It was Martial at his best – the problem is you can seldom depend on the Frenchman to deliver his best.

Sevilla discovered as much during the second half of last season with Martial struggling on loan in Spain. That certainly did not help United’s hopes of finding a buyer willing to cough up a decent fee and pay Martial’s £200,000-a-week wages, both of which remain a big obstacle to a move.

But if the situation with Ronaldo – who is not on tour due to personal reasons and wants to leave the club – fails to resolve itself, you wonder if United could afford to let Martial go unless there were a number of new arrivals upfront. Getting a regular tune out of Martial has proven beyond several other managers but Ten Hag wants to take a closer look at him and better establish what he is working with.

Nunez squanders golden chance for first goal on debut

There was some doubt over whether Nunez would feature in this game after being forced to sit out the latter part of training with some discomfort in his left foot, so his introduction for his Liverpool debut shortly after the hour mark was warmly received by the Bangkok crowd.

With Sadio Mane having left for Bayern Munich, Liverpool fans will hope the club’s new record £85m signing settles quickly. Indeed, Nunez could not have asked for a much better opportunity with which to claim his first Liverpool goal two minutes from time when Mohamed Salah’s lovely curling shot cannoned back off the post before brushing the United goalkeeper Tom Heaton and falling kindly into the Uruguay striker’s path.

A goal seemed certain but Nunez ballooned his shot high over the crossbar from six yards. The former Benfica man dropped to his knees before rolling over, seemingly unsure how he had missed it. Salah wore a look of disbelief too.

Darwin Nunez on his knees

There had been a much more encouraging moment from Nunez before then. Andrew Robertson clipped a pass over the top that Nunez, having found space in the penalty area, took calmly on his chest before hitting a first time volley at Heaton. It was not the most cleanly struck shot he will have hit but still required a decent save from the United goalkeeper to beat it away.

Bailly impresses but is it too late for him at United?

Surrounded by unproven youngsters and with left back Alex Telles alongside him in central defence, Bailly had his work cut out against Nunez and Salah but the Ivory Coast defender produced a fine display at the back, reading the game well, making a number of excellent clearances and teeing up the final goal with a penetrative run that will have pleased Ten Hag.

There was one error, when a heavy touch allowed Thomas Hill in, and that vulnerable streak has always been a concern for United managers but this was an otherwise assured display.

United are trying to sign the Argentina centre half Lisandro Martinez from Ten Hag’s former club Ajax and the feeling is very much that Bailly is one of those – alongside Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe – who could make way if the right offer comes in but it will be interesting to see how the coming weeks unfold.

United’s youngsters outgun their Liverpool counterparts

Ten Hag started with his stronger XI and introduced his fringe players and youngsters at half-time. Klopp did it the other way around but Ten Hag will have been the happier of the two from what he saw from his young players.

Tyrell Malacia, Ten Hag’s only signing to date, had a confident debut in the second half at left back and made a goal line clearance from Salah late on. Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage were composed and tidy in midfield and Pellestri took his goal well.

Liverpool’s emerging talents had a tougher time of it, with Sancho taking advantage of Isaac Mabaya’s mistake for United’s first goal and Williams exposed by Martial for the third. Left back Luke Chambers looked good going forward but United had plenty of joy down Liverpool’s left side in the first half and got in behind on several occasions.

Team details

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Mabaya, Phillips, Gomez, Chambers, Henderson, Morton, Carvalho, Elliott, Diaz, Firmino.

Man Utd starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Liverpool 0 Man Utd 4: as it happened

04:13 PM

Thank you for joining us!

That’s it for today. You can recap all of the action below.

A comfortable victory for United. They did the damage in the first half but a younger second-half team held their own and added to the scoreline.

04:05 PM

Ten Hag reacts to United’s win

We created a lot, our team played brave. We are happy with the first game. I know we have good players so we have to construct a team. Liverpool were not the strongest so we have not overestimated this result. We have a lot of creativity and speed up front.

03:53 PM

Full-Time: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 4

It’s all over! Manchester United ease past Liverpool thanks to goals from Sancho, Fred, Martial and Pellistri.

03:52 PM

90+2 : Liverpool 0 Manchester United 4

In virtually the last kick off the game Salah comes close to getting one back at the far post.

03:49 PM

90 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 4

Two minutes have been added on.

03:47 PM

87 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 4

Another chance for Liverpool. This time Salah picks up the ball on the right and curls a shot that beats Heaton but not the far post. From the rebound Nunez shoots over when he should have scored.

03:46 PM

85 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 4

Chance for Liverpool to pull one back. After a cross from the right Keita blazes over the bar.

03:42 PM

81 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 4

Mo Salah is brought down outside of the box by Telles. The resulting free-kick from around 25-yards is smashed straight into the wall by Alexander-Arnold.

03:38 PM

80 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 4

Elanga looks to curl the ball into the top corner but his effort flies over.

03:37 PM

76 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 4 – Goal Pellistri

Manchester United extend their lead after a blistering counter-attack. Pellistri had options both sides but gave it to Diallo who played the ball back to him allowing Pellistri to slot coolly past Adrian.

03:33 PM

74 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

20 minutes to go at the Rajamangala Stadium and Liverpool are yet to reduce the deficit against a young Manchester United side in this second half.

03:29 PM

70 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Nunez has his effort on goal in a Liverpool shirt. The new arrival forced Heaton into a low, smart save.

03:27 PM

68 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Liverpool’s high press pays off and they manage to force Bailly into an error. They can’t quite get a shot away. Let off for United.

However, United are forced into a change De Gea comes off with what looks like a hamstring injury. He’s been replaced by Tom Heaton.

03:24 PM

65 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

No big chances so far in this second half. Manchester United are looking less of a threat so far.

03:23 PM

64 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

After a number of big changes from Liverpool let’s see if they can close the gap.

03:22 PM

62 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

More changes for Liverpool. Salah and Thiago among others. Darwin Nunez comes on for his first Liverpool appearance.

03:15 PM

56 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Good bit of pressure from Liverpool here. Manchester United defend their two corners well.

03:12 PM

54 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Oxlade-Chamberlain nicks the ball but can’t find a way through on the right side.

03:11 PM

53 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

A dangerous ball whipped across goal by Liverpool.

03:08 PM

48 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Liverpool made ten changes in the first half. Allison has now made way for Adrian.

Liverpool’s second-half XI: Adrian, Frauendorf, Williams, Matip, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Clarkson, Milner, Jones, Clark, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

03:06 PM

46 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

United’s XI for the second half: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Telles, Malacia, Savage, Iqbal, Van de Beek, Pellistri, Amad, Elanga

03:04 PM

Second-half: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Manchester United get us back underway in Bangkok. Eric ten Hag has made a number of changes at the break, we’ll try to bring you those shortly.

02:48 PM

Half-Time: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

The half-time whistle blows. Martial looks a little uneasy, but the rest of the United players look satisfied with their first half efforts in which they blew Liverpool away.

02:46 PM

45+2 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Martial dribbles into the Liverpool area but is dispossessed.

02:46 PM

45 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Two minutes have been added on in Bangkok. It is nearly the end of a fantastic first half for ten Hag.

02:45 PM

45 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

It is obviously very early days but this looks a very different Manchester United to the one we saw last season. They have been all over Liverpool throughout the first half.

02:43 PM

43 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Curtis Jones races at goal but gets the shot all wrong and it’s easy for de Gea to handle.

02:42 PM

42 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

ten Hag watches on from the dugout. He will be thrilled with the start his new side have made against Liverpool.

02:40 PM

40 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Liverpool have had more of the ball the last few minutes as they attempt to pull one back to end a disastrous first half for them.

02:38 PM

38 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

James Milner takes a long Joel Matip ball down superbly but it’s a poor shot which is easily gathered by de Gea.

02:36 PM

36 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Dalot rattles the post from a tight angle, almost making it four to United.

02:34 PM

35 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3

Martial’s goal was preceded by a water break in which Klopp made ten changes, altering the entire side apart from Alisson in goal. We will bring Liverpool’s new starting XI as soon as possible.

02:33 PM

33 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3 – GOAL MARTIAL

It’s a third for United who are running riot in ten Hag’s first match at the helm. Anthony Martial forces an error, races in on goal and lifts the ball over Alisson.

02:31 PM

31 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 2 – GOAL FRED

Fred doubles United’s lead with a delicate chip from the edge of the box after a scramble in the Liverpool penalty area.

02:29 PM

30 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

Sancho is fed down the right but Alisson is able to tip the cross away. The ball falls to Fernandes but his shot is blocked.

02:27 PM

28 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

United’s forwards are drawing mistakes out of the Liverpool backline. They are not giving them a moment to breathe.

02:26 PM

26 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

Manchester United are having more of the ball and a well-built attack ends with McTominay striking straight into the hands of Alisson.

02:23 PM

24 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

A mistake from the Liverpool defender allows Sancho through, he pulls it back to Rashford who scuffs his shot. A wasted opportunity to make it two for United.

02:22 PM

22 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

17-year-old Isaac Mabaya wins a corner for Liverpool after running down the right flank and seeing his cross deflected behind.

02:20 PM

20 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

The chances keep coming as Martial races clear of the Liverpool defence but his cut-back is held by Alisson. It’s a very open encounter in Bangkok.

02:18 PM

18 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

United are left open at the back. Tyler Morton and Diaz both strike the post in the space of a minute. A let-off for United.

02:17 PM

16 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

Jurgen Klopp’s youthful side are struggling to live with United’s relentless high press.

02:16 PM

14 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1

Manchester United continue to look on top after going ahead. Rashford ripples the side netting with a low drive.

02:13 PM

12 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1 – GOAL SANCHO

Jadon Sancho slots home after a mistake from the Liverpool defender. First blood to United.

02:10 PM

10 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

With ten minutes gone so far, there have been glimpses of the new Manchester United their fans can expect to see under ten Hag. They have pressed high and caused Liverpool trouble. But Liverpool look dangerous on the counter attack and Luis Diaz sees a powerful shot parried wide by de Gea.

02:08 PM

8 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

Young Liverpool full-back Luke Chambers causes de Gea a bit of bother with a pass across goal that the Spaniard fails to hold on to.

02:06 PM

6 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

An energetic opening here as United look to pen Liverpool in. They have a golden opportunity but Fred is unable to slip Sancho in. The Englishman would have been through.

02:04 PM

4 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

A cross across goal from the right by Liverpool was deflected away be de Gea. Strong start for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

02:02 PM

2 mins: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

Liverpool have enjoyed much of the possession so far.

02:00 PM

Kick-Off: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0

The players take the knee and Liverpool kick us off.

01:57 PM

Teams come out

It’s an exciting reception for the two teams in Bangkok: Liverpool sport their new away strip, released early today.

01:52 PM

Klopp on Liverpool’s pursuit of Bellingham

He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player (Bellingham). Well, the only problem with that player.

01:48 PM

Eric Ten Hag names his first starting eleven for Manchester United

Man Utd starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

01:36 PM

Jurgen Klopp has named his team

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Mabaya, Phillips, Gomez, Chambers, Henderson, Morton, Carvalho, Elliott, Diaz, Firmino.

01:32 PM

Good afternoon

Jordan Henderson has insisted there will be no hangover from Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League heartbreak last season.

Liverpool won the FA Cup and League Cup but their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were dashed within the space of a week when they were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City before losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in the European Cup final.

But Henderson is confident Liverpool will bounce back quickly from the disappointment like they have managed in previous campaigns.

Liverpool lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid in 2018 but responded by winning the competition the following season and romped to a first Premier League title in 2020 12 months after narrowly missing out to City.

“There’s no need for that – we have had disappointments in the past and we didn’t have hangovers so we have always reacted in the right way,” the Liverpool captain said on the club’s pre-season tour of Bangkok. “We still won two trophies last year so it’s not all negative, there were still positives to take out of it.

“It was a fantastic season. Yes, it didn’t end the way we would have liked but that’s football, that’s life, you get on with it and react in the right way and we just want to go again.

“I wouldn’t say it has made us more motivated but you are always motivated to win the biggest trophies. That is why we play. We want to be successful. We want to win things and we managed to win two last year. It didn’t end the way we would like in the other two but we pushed all the way and that is all you can ask for so you move on, you take the positives and improve on the things we can improve on. We have done that for a long period of time and now we just have to keep going, keep pushing.”

Liverpool have brought in Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez in a club record £85 million deal from Benfica this summer and tied Mohamed Salah to a new contract but lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich. Henderson admits Mane’s departure is a “big blow” but believes they have the attacking options in Salah, Nunez, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota to compensate for the loss of the Senegal forward.

“Any team that loses Sadio it will be a big blow because he is world class player, for me one of the best forwards in the world, so it’s always going to be difficult losing him,” Henderson said. “But at the same time – we’ve got world class players, especially in the forward line: Luis Diaz, who performed phenomenally well [last season]. Darwin coming in, Bobby’s coming back, so we’ve got world class options. And things move on, change, hopefully we can adapt to that quickly.

“Sadio would be a big miss for anybody. We are sad to see him leave but we wish him all the best. For us, you look at the forward line and it’s still very, very strong. Bobby coming back is a big bonus for us, he was injured for a large part of last season. We have plenty of options for sure, and hopefully we can produce as we have over the last few years.

“Darwin gives us a different option for sure, in the way he plays. He’s settling in really well.”